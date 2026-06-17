BluePath Service Dogs Expands Capacity to Serve More Families

BluePath Carmel Property

New Carmel campus positions organization for decades of continued impact

CARMEL , NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluePath Service Dogs is marking its 10-year anniversary with the purchase of a 16-acre property in Carmel, New York, a major milestone in the organization's evolution and service to families affected by autism.

The purchase represents a significant achievement in BluePath's Anchoring Our Future Capital Campaign, which has raised more than $5.3 million toward its $7 million goal. The campus will bring together key aspects of BluePath's operations in one location, creating new opportunities to expand programs and serve more families.

"This is one of the most important moments in BluePath's history," said Michelle Brier, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BluePath Service Dogs. "Ten years ago, we set out to create opportunities for children with autism to live safer, more independent lives. Today, thanks to an incredible community of supporters, we've secured a permanent home that will help advance that mission for years to come."

Founded in 2016, BluePath provides highly trained autism service dogs that enhance safety, foster independence, and improve quality of life for children and families navigating autism. As autism now affects 1 in 31 children in the United States, the need for BluePath's services continues to grow.

The newly acquired property features kennel facilities, dedicated training and program areas, staff housing to support around-the-clock canine care, and space for community engagement. The campus will serve as the primary location for BluePath's service dog program and organizational operations.

The property also includes a pet boarding operation formerly known as Dogward Bound. BluePath will continue operating the business, creating an additional source of revenue that directly supports the organization's mission.

Renovations are already underway, with significant investments being made in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and flooring improvements. Additional funding will help advance the next phase of the project, including accessibility enhancements, expanded training facilities, and other upgrades that will further strengthen BluePath's programs and capacity.

"This campus represents an investment in BluePath's future, but it also comes with a responsibility to keep growing, improving, and reaching more families," Brier said. "As we celebrate ten years of service, I'm energized by the opportunities ahead and committed to ensuring that BluePath continues to meet the needs of families affected by autism."

Supporters can track progress toward BluePath's $7 million campaign goal and learn more about the Anchoring Our Future Capital Campaign at www.bluepathservicedogs.org/anchoringourfuture.

BluePath Service Dogs, Inc. is located in Carmel, N.Y and can be reached at 845-377-0477 or by visiting www.bluepathservicedogs.org. For the latest news and updates, follow @BluePathServiceDogs on Facebook and @BluePathDogs on Instagram.

About BluePath Service Dogs, Inc.

BluePath Service Dogs, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2016 to provide autism service dogs, offering safety, companionship, and opportunities for independence. The organization transforms lives by providing families with expanded opportunities to unlock life’s potential. BluePath receives no government funding and relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to fulfill its mission. For more information, visit www.bluepathservicedogs.org. Follow BluePath on Facebook at www.facebook.org/bluepathservicedogs.

BluePath contact:

Erica Stanzione

845-377-0477

erica.stanzione@bluepathservicedogs.org

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