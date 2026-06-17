ALGems Unveils One-of-a-Kind Masterpiece Pen by International Luxury Designer Anita Mai Tan : The Silver Road of Love

The Silver Road of Love, among the Most Expensive Pen in the World, transforms distance into devotion. The creation unites a jeweled writing instrument and pendant: the pen as messenger, the pendant as destination, and the object as a private story writte

Valued at US$1.3 Mil, this groundbreaking masterpiece continues Anita Mai Tan’s legacy of fusing museum-grade sculpture and functional luxury objects.

When beauty tells a story and success serves a purpose, luxury becomes legacy.” — Anita Mai TAN

DUBAI, N/A, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Jewelry House ALGems Unveils New One-of-a-Kind Masterpiece Pen by International Luxury Designer Anita Mai Tan : The Silver Road of Love !ALGems, the elite international haute joaillerie house, has officially unveiled its newest one-of-a-kind fine art creation designed by celebrated luxury artist Anita Mai Tan. Valued at US$1.3 Mil, this groundbreaking masterpiece continues Tan’s historic legacy of fusing museum-grade sculpture, rare precious gemstones, and functional luxury objects.Anita Mai Tan, the visionary creator behind the globally acclaimed $880,000 Dragon and Spider diamond iPhone cases ( https://www.prestigeonline.com/th/lifestyle/gadgets/most-expensive-iphone-cases-in-the-world/ ) and the historic $1 Million Heaven Gold writing instrument ( https://sothebysrealty.ae/the-journal/most-expensive-pen-in-the-world/ ) , has spent over 900 studio hours hand-sculpting this latest release. True to the brand’s design philosophy, the piece serves a dual purpose as an irreplaceable work of fine art and an ultra-exclusive lifestyle asset for elite global collectors."Every piece I create is an intimate love letter to humanity, intended to evoke a profound emotional connection and push the boundaries of traditional gem-setting," said Anita Mai Tan, Founder and Chief Designer of ALGems. "True luxury must possess a soul, which is why this masterpiece seamlessly bridges the gap between ancient artisanal craftsmanship and contemporary sculptural art." “The highest form of luxury is not a rare gemstone or a precious object. It is a story that can never be repeated. When a creation captures a person's dreams, heritage, emotions, and life journey, it ceases to be jewelry and becomes legacy. The greatest collectors understand that they are not merely acquiring objects—they are preserving meaning. And true luxury carries a responsibility beyond beauty: to uplift others, support culture, and transform success into a force for good.”Technical Specifications & Gemstone Mapping:The new AL Gems masterpiece comprises:• Precious Metal Core: 420 grams of solid 18-karat rose gold hand-sculpted to fluid perfection.• Total Gemstone Carat Weight: Around 42 carats of ethically sourced, F-clarity precious stones.• The Crown Jewels: Encrusted with 5000 brilliant-cut colorless diamonds and accented with intense sapphires & rubies.• Exclusivity Certification: Guaranteeing global non-duplication.Art with a Purpose: A Legacy of Global PhilanthropyConsistent with the foundational mission of the ALGems brand, this new release is intrinsically tied to global humanitarian efforts. A significant percentage of the proceeds from the private acquisition of this masterpiece will be directly allocated to underfunded artistic communities & global youth education initiatives. By linking elite luxury directly to charitable action, Anita Mai Tan ensures that her creative legacy drives positive, lasting global change.About Anita Mai Tan & ALGems:Founded by international luxury designer Anita Mai Tan, ALGems is a premier high-jewelry house specializing in one-of-a-kind masterpieces, bespoke tech art, jeweled writing instruments, and museum-grade sculptural objects. Recognized globally for pushing the limits of haute joaillerie, Anita Mai TAN creations are celebrated by private collectors, luxury institutions, and global philanthropies alike. Learn more at https://algems.com or https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anita_Mai_Tan Media Contact:• Contact Name: Lenard TAN• Title: Media Relations Director, ALGems• Email Address: info@algems.com• Website: https://algems.com

Anita Mai TAN creations

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