Harnett Counties New Northwest Convenience Center Opens June 29

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Harnett County will open the new Northwest Convenience Center on June 29, 2026, located at 1971 Oakridge River Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC, 27526. Harnett County convenience centers allow residents to dispose of bagged household trash and recyclables free of charge.

As part of this transition, the previous “Buckhorn” convenience center located on Cokesbury Road will be closed on June 27, 2026.

Harnett County currently operates seven convenience centers across the county. The new Northwest location was developed to better serve the increasing number of residents in the area and was needed to provide a safer and more efficient operation for trash and recycling disposal.

All convenience centers operate Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and are closed on Sundays.

In addition to convenience centers, Harnett County also operates two landfill locations, Anderson Creek and Dunn-Erwin, which operate Monday through Saturday (please check the website for times as it varies depending on the day). The landfills accept a variety of items such as furniture, construction and demolition debris, electronics, scrap metal, appliances like refrigerators and washer/dryers, tires (removed from the rim), and more.

“We are excited to see this new Northwest convenient center on Oakridge River Road come to fruition. The Solid Waste Department is thankful for the support and concerted effort from the Harnett County Board of Commissioners, Administration, and Finance Department. This facility is one that has been needed in the area for some time now and it aligns with the Solid Waste Departments’ mission statement of providing environmentally sound and fiscally responsible waste management options for the citizens of Harnett County,” said Chad Beane, Harnett County Solid Waste Director.

Harnett County encourages residents to take advantage of the many Solid Waste services available throughout the county. Many services are free or available at minimal cost, helping residents to safely and responsibly dispose of materials.

Solid Waste also hosts free Household Hazardous Waste and Paper Shredding events twice each year typically held in May and November. These events provide residents with a safe way to dispose of household chemicals, paints, batteries, old documents, and other sensitive materials.

To learn more about the services that Harnett County Solid Waste department offers, visit https://harnett.org/waste/ or call (910) 814-6156.