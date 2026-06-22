Worldwide Tic Tac Toe Championship launches June 19 on FRVR For An Eight-Week Global Leaderboard Competition

Play Tic Tac Toe Victor Varnardo, founder World Tic-Tac-Toe Championship

A Scrappy Indie Studio Is Bringing Competitive Tic Tac Toe to 100 Million Players

Tic Tac Toe is 100% fair. It’s global. It’s sanctioned by the Worldwide High Score League. And yes, it’s ridiculous but it’s real.” — Victor Varnardo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Worldwide High Score League today announced the upcoming launch of the Worldwide Tic Tac Toe Championship, a global competition designed to turn one of the simplest games ever made into a fast, funny, high-pressure test of nerve, timing, and leaderboard obsession.The Championship officially launches on Juneteenth, June 19, on FRVR , one of the world’s largest instant gaming networks, bringing the competition to a potential audience of more than 100 million players. The game is also playable now at HighScoreGameArcade.com, with no app download, install, console, or specialized hardware required.“Tic Tac Toe is 100% fair. It’s global. It’s sanctioned by the Worldwide High Score League. And yes, it’s ridiculous — but it’s real,” said King Supernuts, also known as Victor Varnado, the award-winning comedian, game designer, and media technologist behind the project. “Every time someone taps an X on their phone, they are one step closer to joining The Worldwide High Score League. We accept all combatants, no console required.”While Tic Tac Toe is famously a solved game when played perfectly, the Worldwide Tic Tac Toe Championship is designed to break perfection through speed, pressure, and escalating challenge. The competition adds timed rounds, expanding boards, and real-time global rankings, turning a familiar childhood game into a daily contest where anyone can climb the leaderboard.The Championship will unfold over an eight-week global season, giving players daily opportunities to compete for recognition as Daily Champions while also building their standing across the full season. Weekly spotlights will recognize standout players across categories including high scores, consistency, and repeated leaderboard appearances.At the end of the season, the top performers will be recognized and crowned based on their performance throughout the full eight-week event.The Worldwide Tic Tac Toe Championship is designed as an accessible gateway into competitive gaming. Anyone with a phone, laptop, browser, and internet connection can compete. No esports background is required.The Juneteenth launch also marks a celebration of Black creativity and independence. The Championship was created by Victor Varnado, an African American comedian, writer, director, cartoonist, media entrepreneur, and founder of High Score Game Arcade . Varnado’s work has appeared across Comedy Central, TruTV, Marvel Comics, VICE, Salon, The New Yorker, and MAD Magazine. He has also appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel Live.Born with albinism and legally blind since birth, Varnado has long advocated for accessibility, visibility, and creative inclusion, using his work to explore the intersections of Blackness, disability, comedy, and technology.The Worldwide Tic Tac Toe Championship is playable now at HighScoreGameArcade.com.About The Worldwide High Score LeagueThe Worldwide High Score League is the official league for global video game high score competition, created to make competitive gaming more accessible, funny, public, and open to anyone with an internet connection.About High Score Game ArcadeHigh Score Game Arcade is an instant-play gaming destination built around accessible, competitive browser-based games that anyone can play without downloads, consoles, or complicated setup.About FRVRFRVR is a global gaming platform and publisher focused on making games instantly accessible across devices. Through lightweight, scalable technology and a broad distribution network, FRVR helps developers bring games to large audiences through seamless browser, mobile, and embedded play.Media ContactEmail: supernuts@worldwidehighscore.comWebsite: WorldwideHighScore.com Play Now : HighScoreGameArcade.comSocial: @highscorega

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