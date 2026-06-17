Attorney General Bonta Files Felony Grand Theft Charges Against Former UFLAC Secretary

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, together with Los Angeles County District Attorney (LADA) Nathan Hochman, today announced the arrest of, and criminal charges against Adam Walker, who formerly served as Secretary of United Firefighters of Los Angeles City (UFLAC) and Chairman of UFLAC’s non-profit 501(c)(3) foundation. Following a multi-agency investigation, the defendant was charged with grand theft and forgery for making monetary transfers from the foundation to his personal account.

“The California Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute corruption at every turn and hold accountable those who break the law and the trust placed in them by the public,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I am thankful for the hard work of our DOJ team and our partners at LADA over the course of this investigation.”

In June 2025, a joint task force consisting of the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and LADA, discovered that Walker stole $82,914.24 from the non-profit foundation between December 2022 and January 2024. Investigators found that Walker opened a foundation bank account naming himself as the sole signer and used the account to systematically shift the foundation funds into his personal accounts via intrabank transfers. He attempted to conceal the theft from auditors by fabricating personal credit card reimbursements and using online services to forge fake receipts. The investigative team determined that the stolen funds were used for personal expenses, including online gambling.

This case was investigated by DOJ’s Special Investigations Team (SIT) with the support of LADA’s Bureau of Investigation. SIT targets severe offenders involved in public corruption, civil rights violations, fraud, money laundering, environmental crimes, and criminal conduct by elected officials. In addition, they assist local law enforcement agencies requiring specialized investigative resources.

This case is being co-prosecuted by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section (SPS). SPS combats complex, multi-jurisdictional crimes by and focuses heavily on major financial crimes, including securities, mortgage, tax, and revenue fraud, alongside counterfeiting and underground economy offenses. Additionally, SPS targets public corruption, environmental crimes, and human traffickin

It is important to note that charges are merely allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Here is a copy of the criminal complaint.