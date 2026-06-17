Brockstedt Mandalas Federico Helps Lewes, DE Accident Victims Understand Personal Injury Claims & Maximize Compensation

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Lewes personal injury attorneys explain how accident victims can protect their rights and pursue compensation after serious injuries.

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LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accidents can happen to anyone at any time, and the aftermath is rarely simple. Between medical bills, missed work, and insurance calls, most people are left feeling overwhelmed before they ever consider their legal options.That is where a personal injury lawyer in Lewes can make a real difference. The personal injury attorneys at Brockstedt Mandalas Federico LLC are helping Sussex County residents understand their rights and pursue the compensation they deserve.Delaware Accident StatisticsThe most recent statistics from the Delaware Department of Transportation suggest that serious accidents aren’t going away any time soon. In 2024, there were 127 fatal crashes and 5,094 crashes involving a personal injury , with a fifth of those accidents happening in Sussex County. To put that in perspective, that’s a death rate of 12.73 per 100,000 people in Delaware. While this was lower than in 2023, the year-to-date statistics for fatal accidents in 2026 are quickly outpacing previous years. Thus, the risk remains heightened for anyone driving on the road in Delaware.What Is a Personal Injury Claim?A personal injury claim is essentially the process of seeking financial compensation from someone responsible for harming the claimant. Typically, they arise from a variety of causes, including negligence, carelessness, or intentional injury. The most common of these is due to negligence of another party. For example, if someone runs a red light and T-bones another car, injuring the other driver in the process, that would be classified as negligence in most circumstances.In the process of proving a personal injury claim, claimants must show that the other party owed them a duty of care. Then, they must show that they breached that duty which directly led to the claimant’s injuries or other quantifiable harm. That harm is referred to as damages and includes things like lost wages, medical bills, and more.What Victims Often Don’t KnowAfter an accident, it’s not uncommon for people to question whether they need a Lewes personal injury lawyer. Some injuries don’t show symptoms for several days or weeks following an accident. In those cases, victims may hesitate to call a law firm. However, that can damage their case if they wait too long. This is because personal injury claims have a statute of limitations or time limit in which they must be filed. In Delaware, that statute of limitations is two years from the date of injury. How BMF Can HelpThe Lewes, DE lawyers at Brockstedt Mandalas Federico have extensive experience in personal injury cases. The firm has recovered more than $1 billion for clients across the state of Delaware. This includes complex personal injury matters, such as truck accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, and more. Brockstedt Mandalas Federico handles every step of the process, whether that’s dealing with insurance companies or filling out the necessary legal paperwork. The goal is to understand how injuries have impacted their clients and seek justice.About Brockstedt Mandalas Federico LLC:Brockstedt Mandalas Federico is a premier, full-service law firm based in Delaware. The firm handles a variety of cases, including personal injury, elder law, criminal defense, business law, medical malpractice, and more. Noted for its philanthropy, BMF has a deep commitment to the people of Delaware, acquiring more than $1 billion for clients through exceptional advocacy. The firm has offices throughout Delaware, including Lewes, Wilmington, Georgetown, and Dover.Contact:Brockstedt Mandalas Federico LLC1413 Savannah Rd. Suite 1Lewes, DE 19958Phone: (302) 645-2262

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