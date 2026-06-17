New Law Expands Hunting Opportunities in Delaware

For Immediate Release: June 17, 2026

For More Information: Joseph Fulgham, 302-744-4184

A bill recently signed into law by Gov. Matt Meyer expands hunting in the First State by removing restrictions that had limited the activity on Sundays.

The new law, which takes effect immediately, permits sportsmen and women to pursue all game animals and game birds during designated hunting seasons. However, private landowners and public agencies retain discretion over whether to allow Sunday hunting on properties under their control.

The proposal was championed by the Delaware Sportsmen’s Caucus (DSC), an informal, bipartisan group of lawmakers focused on hunting and fishing issues. The DSC’s four co-chairs jointly sponsored the bill: State Reps. Jeff Spiegelman & Bill Carson, and State Sens. Brian Pettyjohn & Nicole Poore. The measure received broad, bipartisan support, winning approval in the Senate 19-0 and in the House 38-1.

“For most Delawareans, hunting is a weekend activity,” Rep. Spiegelman said. “Speaking on behalf of the Sportsmen’s Caucus, we all felt that removing the antiquated ban would give more working Delawareans greater access to recreational opportunities and more opportunities to enjoy these experiences with their children.”

Delaware and other states in the Northeast were among the last to allow Sunday hunting. The region has historically observed so-called “blue laws” that restrict certain practices on Sundays. While other blue laws, such as bans on retail sales and alcohol consumption, were repealed decades ago, Sunday hunting prohibitions stubbornly persisted well into the 21st Century in many states.

Throughout most of the 1900s, Delaware prohibited Sunday hunting. That changed in 2016 when a law was enacted allowing deer hunting on five specific Sundays in limited circumstances. The restrictions were further loosened in 2024, when Sunday hunting was expanded to include game-bird species (i.e., turkey, waterfowl, doves, and upland birds).

At present, 48 states allow some form of Sunday hunting. In 39 states, there are no restrictions, while the remaining states (including Delaware) authorize the practice with some limitations. Maine and Massachusetts continue to enforce a complete year-round ban.

House Bill 278 also amends and simplifies the law governing the use of certain types of ammunition for deer hunting. Delaware allows the use of rifles for taking deer, but only those chambered for straight-wall handgun ammunition. These rounds are more accurate than shotgun slugs and more efficient for harvesting deer quickly but lose energy rapidly—a safety advantage in a flat, populated state like Delaware.”

“We heard from a lot of hunters who wanted to use rounds like the .400 Legend,” Rep. Spiegelman said. “This law expands the allowable caliber size to include this and other popular deer hunting rounds.”

Lastly, the new law fixes an inadvertent glitch in state law that had barred sportsmen from Sunday hunting during the January deer handgun season.