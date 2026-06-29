Peirano Estate Winery Raises the Bar with Unprecedented Portfolio-Wide Recognition

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peirano Estate Winery is making waves in the wine industry after every currently released wine in its portfolio earned a 90+ point rating.

The achievement spans all 14 wines currently available from the family-owned Lodi winery, a feat that highlights an exceptional level of consistency across multiple varietals and price points.

“This recognition reflects the dedication that goes into every bottle we produce,” said Lance Randolph, fourth-generation winemaker and owner of Peirano Estate Winery. “To have our entire portfolio recognized for both quality and value is incredibly rewarding. It demonstrates that world-class wines can be approachable, authentic, and accessible.”

A Rare Industry Achievement:

While individual high-scoring wines are celebrated throughout the industry, earning top marks across an entire released portfolio is exceedingly uncommon. The accomplishment places Peirano Estate among a select group of wineries able to consistently deliver both critical acclaim and outstanding value.

The recognition also shines a spotlight on Lodi’s continued emergence as one of California’s premier wine-growing regions, known for producing distinctive wines that compete with offerings from far more expensive appellations.

Setting a New Benchmark:

For consumers, retailers, and wine enthusiasts, the results reinforce Peirano Estate Winery’s reputation for crafting wines that overdeliver at every price level. From vineyard to bottle, the winery’s commitment to quality, heritage, and value continues to distinguish it in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“Consistency is one of the most difficult things to achieve in winemaking,” Randolph added. “We’re honored by the recognition and proud to represent both our family’s legacy and the Lodi wine community.”

The Challenge Stands:

With every released wine earning 90+ point ratings, Peirano Estate Winery is inviting the industry to take notice.

The challenge is simple: match the record.

About Peirano Estate Winery:

Founded in the late 1800’s, Peirano Estate Winery is a family-owned and operated winery located in the heart of California's Lodi wine region. For four generations, the Peirano family has cultivated exceptional vineyards and crafted wines that honor their Italian heritage while embracing the unique character of Lodi. Today, Peirano Estate Winery is recognized for producing award-winning wines that deliver quality, authenticity, and value in every bottle.

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