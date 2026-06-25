Comfort Keepers Liaison Dakota Botts Named a Cherokee County 2026 “Top 10 in 10” Young Professional to Watch

I've always believed strong communities are built through service,transparency, and meaningful relationships. At the end of the day, my goal is simple: to help people feel seen, supported, and valued.” — Dakota Botts, Community Liaison of Comfort Keepers of Georgia

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Canton is proud to announce that Community Liaison Dakota Botts has been named one of Cherokee County's 2026 Top 10 in 10 Young Professionals to Watch, a prestigious recognition honoring outstanding professionals between the ages of 20 and 40 who are making a measurable impact through leadership, service, and professional achievement.

Presented annually by the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, the Top 10 in 10 Young Professionals to Watch initiative recognizes emerging leaders whose contributions are strengthening Cherokee County today while helping shape the community's future. Dakota was selected alongside nine other professionals representing a diverse range of industries and organizations throughout the county.

A Cherokee County native, U.S. Army infantryman, Georgia National Guard member, military advisor, and community advocate, Dakota has spent more than seven years serving others both in uniform and throughout North Georgia. His career has been defined by leadership, service, and a commitment to helping people navigate life's challenges with confidence and dignity.

After serving in the military and leading in high-pressure environments, Dakota transitioned into community-focused work centered on connection, advocacy, and helping individuals access resources that improve their quality of life. Today, as Community Liaison for Comfort Keepers of Canton, he works throughout North Georgia, building relationships with healthcare professionals, veteran organizations, senior living communities, and local families. He helps connect seniors and their loved ones with trusted in-home care services while educating families about resources that can help them navigate the aging journey with greater confidence and peace of mind.

Whether a family needs occasional support, companionship for a loved one, or guidance as care needs evolve over time, Dakota helps ensure they understand their options and have access to the support necessary to remain safe, independent, and connected at home. His ability to build trust and meaningful relationships reflects Comfort Keepers' mission of Elevating the Human Spirit and its belief that great care begins with genuine human connection.

Dakota's commitment to service extends far beyond his professional role. Earlier this year, while visiting a local assisted living community, he noticed an American flag that had become faded and stuck on a broken flagpole for more than three years. Refusing to leave it that way, he purchased supplies, repaired the mechanism, and raised a new American flag.

As residents gathered to watch, many of them veterans themselves, the simple act became an emotional moment of reflection, gratitude, and shared patriotism.

"For those who served, the flag represents sacrifice, unity, and freedom," Dakota said. "I couldn't leave it in that condition."

The gesture was never intended for recognition, but it quickly became a powerful example of the servant leadership Dakota demonstrates throughout the community.

His recognition also reflects his leadership within Comfort Keepers' nationally recognized Veteran Program, which recently received a National Innovation Award from Comfort Keepers. Built on a "veterans helping veterans" model, the program helps aging veterans and their families better understand and access benefits, resources, and in-home care support while creating meaningful opportunities for veterans to continue serving others through purpose-driven employment.

As both a veteran and Community Liaison, Dakota is uniquely positioned to build trust with fellow veterans and their families. He frequently helps connect veterans with resources, provides guidance through complex systems, and works alongside community partners to help ensure those who served our country receive the support and dignity they deserve as they age.

"Dakota represents everything this award stands for," said Jennifer Jack-Wunder, Owner of Comfort Keepers of Canton. His military service, leadership, commitment to veterans, and dedication to helping seniors and families have made a lasting impact throughout Cherokee County and North Georgia. He leads with humility, integrity, and a genuine desire to serve others. Every day, he helps families find answers during difficult moments, advocates for veterans, and strengthens the relationships that allow us to better serve seniors throughout North Georgia. We could not be more proud of this recognition."

As Cherokee County continues to grow, young professionals like Dakota are helping create a stronger, more connected community through leadership, service, and a commitment to improving the lives of others.

To learn more about Comfort Keepers and its in-home care services, visit the Comfort Keepers of Canton website or schedule a care consultation through the Contact Us page.

About Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers of Canton provides compassionate in-home care services that help seniors maintain independence, safety, and quality of life in the comfort of their own homes. Through personalized support, meaningful companionship, and a commitment to Elevating the Human Spirit, Comfort Keepers helps seniors continue living life on their own terms while providing peace of mind for families throughout North Georgia.

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