Man Injured in Dirt Bike Rollover in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael J. Stocker

603-788-3164

June 17, 2026

Berlin, NH – On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 5:38 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a dirt bike crash with injuries in Berlin. The operator of the dirt bike was identified as Jason Copeland, 51, of Severna Park, Maryland. Copeland was operating on the Success Trail in Berlin when the crash occurred.

While riding south on the Success Trail, Copeland was attempting to navigate a slight left turn, when he overturned the handlebars, rolling the dirt bike on top of him. Copeland sustained multiple injuries as a result of the rollover.

Copeland was riding fourth in line with three other dirt bikers ahead of him at the time of the rollover. Copeland quickly placed a phone call to the rest of his riding party and a 911 phone call requesting help. A response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, Berlin Police Department, and a Fish and Game Conservation Officer began. Copeland was transferred from the scene of the crash by rescue UTV and ultimately transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation of his injuries.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV enthusiasts to always operate with attention to trail conditions.