Peirano Estate Winery Strikes Gold Again: 2021 Malbec Earns Gold Medal & 90 Points

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medals keep rolling in at Peirano Estate Winery, and this time it's the winery's bold and expressive 2021 Malbec stealing the spotlight.

The 2021 Peirano Estate Malbec has been awarded a Gold Medal and an impressive 90-point score at the prestigious Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition, one of California's largest and most respected wine judging events.

This latest achievement adds to an impressive track record for Peirano Estate Winery. Every wine in the winery’s current released portfolio of 14 wines has achieved a rating of 90 points or above, underscoring the dedication, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that define the Peirano winemaking philosophy.

"We believe great wine should be memorable, approachable, and something people can enjoy any night of the week," said Lance Randolph, fourth-generation winemaker and owner of Peirano Estate Winery. "This award shows that our 2021 Malbec delivers exactly that, and we're proud to share it with wine lovers everywhere."

Known for its deep color, plush dark fruit flavors, and velvety finish, the 2021 Malbec showcases the exceptional growing conditions of Lodi and Peirano's commitment to crafting wines that consistently overdeliver in both quality and value.

The Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition brings together thousands of wines from across the state, with entries evaluated by panels of professional judges, winemakers, and industry experts. Earning both a Gold Medal and a 90-point score places the Peirano Malbec among the competition's standout performers.

For wine lovers searching for their next favorite red, the judges have spoken.

"Malbec fans already know how versatile this varietal can be," Randolph added. "We're thrilled that this vintage is being recognized, and we can't wait for more people to discover what's in the bottle."

The award adds to a growing list of accolades for Peirano Estate Winery, which continues to earn recognition for producing handcrafted wines that combine Old World character, California fruit, and remarkable value.

The 2021 Peirano Estate Malbec is available now at the tasting room and website www.peirano.com

Cheers to gold-medal-winning Malbec!

About Peirano Estate Winery:

Founded in the late 1800’s, Peirano Estate Winery is a family-owned and operated winery located in the heart of California's Lodi wine region. For four generations, the Peirano family has cultivated exceptional vineyards and crafted wines that honor their Italian heritage while embracing the unique character of Lodi. Today, Peirano Estate Winery is recognized for producing award-winning wines that deliver quality, authenticity, and value in every bottle.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.