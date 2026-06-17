New York State Liquor Authority Highlights Major Actions Supporti...

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) today highlighted a series of budget measures, legislative actions and policy changes that strengthen and support New York’s alcoholic beverage and hospitality industries. The FY 2027 Enacted Budget includes new measures that protect retailers, help businesses open faster, streamline processes and extend beverage service in movie theaters. Recent legislative actions and policy changes expand business opportunities and enhance flexibility for licensees across the State.

New York State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan said, “Governor Hochul recognizes that New York’s hospitality industry is one of our state’s greatest economic assets and its largest employer. Under her leadership, we continue to modernize alcohol regulation to promote affordability, support economic abundance, help small businesses succeed, and strengthen the industry. I sincerely thank our Governor and our legislative partners for their leadership, my policy team for their diligence, and the various industry stakeholders for their contribution and effectiveness.”

Key FY 2027 Budget Provisions Include:

Protecting Retailers from Unfair Fees: Prohibits wholesalers from charging retailers attorney fees, attorney costs, or breakage fees, and authorizes the State Liquor Authority to regulate split-case fees and other lawful fees, helping reduce costs for New York’s licensed retailers.

Prohibits wholesalers from charging retailers attorney fees, attorney costs, or breakage fees, and authorizes the State Liquor Authority to regulate split-case fees and other lawful fees, helping reduce costs for New York’s licensed retailers. Keeping Businesses Open Faster: Extends temporary retail permits through 2027, helping new businesses open and operate while their full license applications are pending.

Extends temporary retail permits through 2027, helping new businesses open and operate while their full license applications are pending. Streamlining Beer Wholesale Licensing: Allows the State Liquor Authority to issue beer wholesaler licenses for up to three years - previously capped at one year - reducing paperwork and saving time for both wholesalers and the agency.

Allows the State Liquor Authority to issue beer wholesaler licenses for up to three years - previously capped at one year - reducing paperwork and saving time for both wholesalers and the agency. Extending Beverage Service in Movie Theaters: Extends for three years the ability of movie theaters to serve spirits in addition to beer and wine.

Recent Legislation and Policy Actions Include:

Extending Hours During the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Legislation signed by Governor Hochul temporarily extends permissible alcohol service hours for bars and restaurants 4 a.m. from June 11, 2026 through July 20, 2026. The temporary change does not apply where the State Liquor Authority has imposed more restrictive hours as a condition of a license.

Legislation signed by Governor Hochul temporarily extends permissible alcohol service hours for bars and restaurants 4 a.m. from June 11, 2026 through July 20, 2026. The temporary change does not apply where the State Liquor Authority has imposed more restrictive hours as a condition of a license. Eliminating Outdated Restrictions on Dancing: The SLA no longer requires applicants to disclose whether dancing will be permitted by patrons or considers questions on the application about patron dancing when reviewing on-premises license applications.

State Senator James Skoufis said, “I'm proud to partner with the SLA, Governor Hochul, and legislative colleagues as we continue to modernize the state's alcohol laws. Every year, we have managed to chip away more and more at the antiquated rules that have hindered customers and small businesses alike and this legislative session was no exception. In particular, protecting our restaurants, bars, and liquor stores from predatory wholesaler fees was a major win. I look forward to the SLA taking strong, decisive action on this issue, which costs our small businesses thousands of dollars every year.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “With each passing budget season, we reaffirm our commitment to addressing the ever-evolving needs of New York State’s ABC laws. The legislation I shared with Senator Skoufis to temporarily extend operating hours for bars and restaurants provides a rare opportunity for both businesses and spectators to maximize the World Cup. Other provisions from this year’s budget encourage greater protections for retailers and an optimized licensing process, all while creating economic benefit for businesses across the state.”

New York State Restaurant Association President and CEO Melissa Fleischut said, "The Governor, Legislature and State Liquor Authority have lately made a concerted effort to modernize ABC laws and improve the business climate for the hospitality sector, and this past legislative session was no exception. By directly targeting excessive fees and streamlining licensing, restaurants and bars can focus more on what we do best—providing top notch service and hospitality to our guests. New York has become more receptive to our needs, and we look forward to growing our partnership with state officials."

New York State Latino Restaurant Bar and Lounge Association President Sandra Jaquez said, “For New York’s minority-owned restaurants, bars, and lounges, every unnecessary fee or outdated regulation makes it harder for small businesses to survive and grow. We applaud Governor Hochul, Senator Skoufis, Assemblymember Stirpe, the State Liquor Authority, and the Legislature for advancing commonsense reforms that protect retailers from unfair fees. These measures will help new establishments open their doors faster through expanded temporary permits, eliminate outdated restrictions on dancing, and create new opportunities to welcome customers by extending alcohol service hours during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. These changes will strengthen neighborhood businesses, support local jobs, and ensure that Latino-owned establishments can continue serving as cultural and economic anchors in communities across New York.”

Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association Executive Director Scott Wexler said, "We raise a glass to toast Governor Hochul for her unprecedented efforts to support New York's hospitality industry. She understands the connection between policies that make operating a small business more affordable and bringing its regulation into the modern era, with growing the jobs and wages for the state's restaurant and tavern workers. New policies limiting fees, expanding hours, increasing purchasing options, and expanding market access are helping the hospitality industry continue to be a leading contributor to the state and local economy. The Governor's leadership and perseverance are creating an environment that's hospitable to small business owners allowing them to better serve their customers and community."

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