New Museum Celebrates the Beauty, Brilliance, and Legacy of California Black Women

CA Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute and A.C. Bilbrew Library launch exhibition and oral history project honoring the contributions of Black women.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute (CABWCEI), in partnership with the A.C. Bilbrew Library Black Resource Center, will present The Museum of California Black Women: A Field of Beauty and Brilliance, a new cultural exhibition celebrating the lives, leadership, and contributions of California Black women.

Opening during Juneteenth weekend, the exhibition will be celebrated with an invite-only ribbon cutting ceremony on June 20 before opening to the public on June 22. The exhibition will remain on view through September 30, 2026.

Celebrating the lives, leadership, and contributions of California Black women, the exhibition highlights influential figures whose impact has shaped California and the nation.

Featured women include filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, U.S. Representatives Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee, poet and author Maya Angelou, author Octavia Butler, and scholar and activist Angela Davis.

Visitors will also encounter stories of groundbreaking athletes, artists, entertainers, and civic leaders, including Allyson Felix, Venus and Serena Williams, Cheryl Miller, and Hattie McDaniel.

"The Museum of California Black Women is an invitation to see Black women in full," said Kellie Todd Griffin, President and CEO of the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute. "This exhibition celebrates the beauty, brilliance, leadership, and humanity of California Black women while creating space for our stories to be preserved, shared, and honored for future generations."

Curated by Kellie Todd Griffin, the exhibition honors California Black women whose leadership, creativity, and contributions have helped shape communities throughout the state and the nation.

Through visual storytelling, artifacts, immersive installations, literature, and interactive experiences, visitors will explore the cultural, political, artistic, athletic, and civic contributions of Black women across generations. Rooted in the belief that California Black women contain multitudes, the exhibition creates space for reflection, recognition, celebration, and community engagement.

Presented in partnership with the A.C. Bilbrew Library Black Resource Center, the exhibition invites visitors of all ages to engage with stories that inform, inspire, and uplift. Additional exhibit features include a scavenger hunt highlighting Black women authors and community programming designed to deepen engagement with the themes explored throughout the exhibit.

As part of the exhibition, CABWCEI will also launch Black California Love Stories, an oral history initiative designed to collect and preserve stories from Black Californians. The project invites participants to share family histories, personal milestones, traditions, and experiences that reflect the joy, resilience, culture, and community of Black life in California.

Community members will be invited to participate through a submission portal hosted on the library's website, as well as through select in-person recording opportunities.

"The A.C. Bilbrew Library Black Resource Center has long been committed to preserving and sharing the stories, history, and cultural contributions of Black communities," said County Librarian and Director of LA County Library Dr. Skye Patrick. "The Museum of California Black Women and the accompanying oral history project create an opportunity for visitors to learn from the women who have shaped California while ensuring their stories remain accessible for future generations."

Summer programming will include book discussions, community activations, and a special event featuring New York Times bestselling author Anna Malaika Tubbs.

https://lacountylibrary.org/beauty-brilliance-exhibit-la/

About the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute

The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute (CABWCEI) is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the social, economic, civic, and political empowerment of Black women and girls throughout California. Through research, leadership development, workforce initiatives, civic engagement, advocacy, and community-centered programming, CABWCEI works to create pathways for Black women and girls to thrive while addressing systemic barriers that impact their quality of life and opportunities for success.

About the A.C. Bilbrew Library Black Resource Center

The Black Resource Center (BRC) was established as a special service of the LA County Library in 1978 to serve the informational and educational needs of African Americans and the larger population by supporting research and study on social, historical, and cultural aspects unique to the African American experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.