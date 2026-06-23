New "0/100 Rate" Tax Plan Launches Interactive Calculator to Model the Zero-One-Hundred Tax Rate

Jay Bowman United States Congress

Legislative framework aims to exempt 70% of American households from federal income tax while maintaining a mathematically deficit-neutral design.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the initial debut of the "0/100 Rate" Tax Plan framework, congressional candidate Jay Bowman today announced the official live launch of an interactive online tax calculator . The digital tool, accessible via the campaign's central portal, allows individual taxpayers and small business owners to model their specific financial scenarios under the proposed two-tiered fiscal policy.The calculator applies the structural parameters of the "0/100 Rate" framework directly to user-inputted gross earnings and business profits. Under the active model, the first $100,000 of individual income or net business profit is tax-exempt, while a flat 20% statutory rate applies to all income above that threshold. The launch represents the transition into Phase 2 of the policy's rollout, shifting from a structural overview to direct public utility and verification.Data projections integrated into the platform indicate that the policy eliminates federal income tax liabilities for an estimated 65% to 70% of American households. The newly launched digital interface is designed to illustrate these exact real-world impacts for working-class families, such as demonstrating how a single filer earning $100,000 incurs a $0 federal tax liability under the plan.The deployment of this interactive tool brings complete mathematical transparency directly to the taxpayers," said Jay Bowman. "Anyone can now visit the platform, enter their income, and immediately see the financial oxygen this plan returns to their household budget compared to the current code."In addition to individual scenarios, the calculator accounts for the plan’s broader corporate and investment parameters. The underlying framework replaces traditional IRS deductions with a flat tier, integrating capital gains above the $100,000 threshold and removing preferential Wall Street brackets. For corporate entities, the plan structures a standard 20% rate for domestic manufacturing reinvestment alongside a 25% market-access rate for organizations maintaining foreign supply chains.The platform also provides public access to the full, updated policy whitepaper . The document details the concurrent mechanisms keeping the plan deficit-neutral, including a 6.5% administrative expenditure reduction, an immediate federal spending freeze, and the recovery of closed corporate loophole revenues to generate a projected $18.5 billion surplus.Taxpayers, financial analysts, and members of the media can access the live interactive calculator and download the comprehensive fiscal impact matrices by visiting the official campaign platform at www.bowman2026.com OFFICIAL MEDIA Q&A SECTIONSection 1: Mortgage Interest DeductionQ: Does the "0/100 Rate" Tax Plan eliminate the mortgage interest deduction?A: Yes. The plan removes all deductions to wipe out the 70,000-page tax code. However, a direct tax cut is vastly superior to a tax deduction:• Instant Cash vs. Year-End Paperwork: Deductions only lower your taxable income at the end of the year. Our plan gives you a direct exemption. You keep 100% of your paycheck immediately.• Obsolete Under a $0 Tax Bill: If you earn under $100,000, your federal income tax is exactly $0. You do not need a mortgage deduction because you have no tax liability left to reduce.• Fixes a Broken System: Right now, 90% of Americans take the standard deduction and get zero benefit from their mortgage. Our plan guarantees immediate tax relief for 70% of households.• Eradicates Accountant Costs: Eliminating complex deductions removes the need for expensive tax software and accountants.________________________________________Section 2: Every Individual TaxpayerQ: Does every individual taxpayer get the $100,000 exemption?A: Yes. The framework applies equally to every single American worker, without exception:• Universal Baseline: The first $100,000 of your individual income is completely tax-exempt.• Massive Middle-Class Relief: Wipes out 100% of federal income tax liabilities for 65% to 70% of American households.• No Marriage Penalty: If both spouses work, each individual gets their own $100,000 exemption. A married couple pays $0 in federal income tax on their first $200,000 of combined income.• Flat Rate Above the Line: You only pay a flat 20% on the money you earn above your personal $100,000 baseline.________________________________________Section 3: Business OwnersQ: How does the "0/100 Rate" Tax Plan apply to businesses?A: Business net profits receive the same $100,000 tax exemption. The plan treats Main Street businesses and independent workers with the same fairness as individuals:• $0 Tax on First $100K: Small business owners and entrepreneurs pay a 0% tax rate on their first $100,000 in net profit.• Immediate Financial Oxygen: Keeping the first $100,000 of profit injects critical cash flow directly back into local businesses to fund hiring and growth.• End of Corporate Loopholes: A flat 20% rate applies to all business profits above $100,000, permanently closing complex tax evasion loopholes used by corporate titans.• Rewards American Manufacturing: Multi-national corporations can choose the standard 20% rate by investing in domestic facilities, or pay a 25% market-access rate if they keep supply chains overseas.________________________________________Section 4: Capital Gains and InvestmentsQ: How does the "0/100 Rate" Tax Plan handle capital gains and investment income?A: Capital gains are fully integrated into the simple 0/100 framework. The plan eliminates special preferential tax brackets for Wall Street and treats investment income exactly like regular earnings:• Universal $100K Shield: Your first $100,000 of investment returns, dividends, or capital gains is 100% tax-free.• Curbs Short-Term Speculation: High-volume Wall Street speculators and institutional investors pay a flat 25% on all gains above the $100,000 threshold.• Total System Simplification: Merging long-term capital gains into the standard 0/100 tier eliminates pages of complex IRS forms and tracking requirements.________________________________________Section 5: Social Security and MedicareQ: Will the plan's 6.5% government spending cuts impact Social Security and Medicare?A: Absolutely not. The required 6.5% spending cuts target government waste, not the benefits seniors rely on:• Protects Citizen Benefits: Your monthly Social Security checks and Medicare health coverage are 100% safe and will not be touched.• Targets Administrative Waste: The 6.5% reduction applies strictly to bloated federal bureaucracy, internal overhead, and system inefficiencies.• Locks in Payroll Taxes: TheMedia Contact:Jay Bowman, CandidateBowman2026859-321-2117J@bowman2026.comhttps:\\ www.bowman2026.com

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