Already Gone Releases 'Neverlost,' a Joyful Funk-Rock Anthem Two Decades in the Making

Cover art for the Neverlost release by Already Gone Already Gone is: (from L to R) Jay Bourgeois, Harry Ochsenbein, Johnny Ono, Paul Sarver, Clint Springer (seated)

Single from the Houston band’s upcoming album These American Dreams is available now

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based rock band Already Gone has released “Neverlost,” a new single from the upcoming album These American Dreams, due July 3, 2026. Written by guitarist Harry Ochsenbein more than twenty years ago, “Neverlost” finds new life in Already Gone’s hands as a bright, groove-driven anthem about being guided safely through the storm.

Powered by a 92 BPM A Major funk-rock foundation, “Neverlost” opens with a guitar riff before the organ slides in and the full band locks into a joyful, confident groove. Clint Springer delivers the lead vocal over a track that blends 1970s rock, funk, Christian rock, and alternative-leaning energy into something both familiar and fresh.

On the surface, “Neverlost” can be heard as a love song. Underneath, it carries a deeper spiritual thread: the feeling of being protected, led, and brought home. That duality gives the song its emotional lift — hopeful without being soft, faith-filled without losing its edge.

“Neverlost” is the lead single from These American Dreams, Already Gone’s forthcoming album of original music. The release continues the band’s mission of carrying classic harmony-forward rock into the present with new songs, live musicianship, and a commitment to real voices and real instruments.

Already Gone is best known for its fully live 1970s Eagles concert experience, built on original keys, four-part harmonies, and no backing tracks. With “Neverlost,” the band steps forward with an original song that channels the same authenticity-first spirit into a modern rock release.

“Neverlost” is available now on streaming platforms.

Release Details

Track: “Neverlost”

Artist: Already Gone

Label: Retroactive Entertainment

Release Date: June 10, 2026

Album: These American Dreams

Album Release Date: July 3, 2026

Songwriter: Harry Ochsenbein

ISRC: QT3FC2664186

UPC: 883310838385

Genre: Christian Rock / Funk Rock / Alternative Rock

Media Contact

Danielle Bourgeois

Band Manager, Already Gone / Retroactive Entertainment

danielle@alreadygone.net

Press: press@alreadygone.net

Booking: booking@alreadygone.net

346.800.4282

About Already Gone

Already Gone is a Houston-based rock band known for bringing the sound, spirit, and musicianship of 1970s Eagles concerts to the stage with an authenticity-first approach: original keys, live four-part harmonies, real instruments, and no backing tracks. Alongside its Eagles-centered performances, the band writes and releases original music that carries harmony-forward classic rock into the present. Already Gone is managed by Retroactive Entertainment and performs across Texas and beyond.

Neverlost (Already Gone) Official Lyric Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.