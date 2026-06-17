Registration Now Open for EngageMEnt 2026-2027: Cultivating Innovative Teaching and Learning

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Offices of Teaching and Learning and Innovation are pleased to announce that registration is now open for EngageMEnt 2026-2027, a statewide professional learning opportunity designed to support educators in exploring innovative, engaging, and impactful practices for teaching and learning.

Offered in partnership with the University of Maine and University of Southern Maine, EngageMEnt creates opportunities for educators from across the state to learn, collaborate, reflect, and apply new ideas in their classrooms, schools, and communities. The initiative also provides opportunities for practicing educators and pre-service educators to learn alongside one another while exploring current educational priorities and practices.

Building on the success of last year’s implementation and participant feedback, EngageMEnt 2026-2027 has been designed as a year-long learning experience that supports both professional growth and implementation. Rather than attending a single workshop, participants will join a cohort of educators who will continue learning together throughout the school year. The Maine DOE is hopeful that this model will support meaningful changes in practice that ultimately benefit Maine students.

What’s New for 2026-2027?

This year’s model includes:

An in-person fall session on October 9, 2026

on October 9, 2026 A virtual winter follow-up experience

experience An in-person spring session on March 19, 2027

On both the fall and spring dates:

Morning cohorts meet from 9-11:30 a.m.

Afternoon cohorts meet from 12:30-3 p.m.

This structure is designed to provide educators with opportunities to learn, implement new ideas in practice, reflect on their experiences, and reconnect with colleagues to deepen their learning.

Explore a Wide Range of Learning Opportunities

This year’s cohort offerings include topics such as:

Early literacy and numeracy

Literacy and numeracy across content areas

Outdoor and place-based learning

Climate education

Technology and learning

Multilingual learner supports

Community partnerships

Civic engagement and student advocacy

Arts integration and creative learning

Wabanaki Studies

Participants may register for one cohort or, if desired, one morning cohort and one afternoon cohort.

Cohorts will begin at either the the University of Maine at Orono or University of Southern Maine in October and continue at the partner campus in March, providing opportunities for educators to connect with colleagues from across the state while experiencing both university settings.

A complete guide to cohort offerings, facilitator information, and session descriptions is below.

Registration Information

Registration for EngageMEnt 2026-2027 is now open.

Participants registering for two cohorts should select one morning cohort and one afternoon cohort. Participants are encouraged to review the cohort descriptions carefully before registering.

Register here.

Questions regarding EngageMEnt 2026-2027 may be directed to Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at Beth.Lambert@maine.gov.

The following cohorts begin at the University of Southern Maine on October 9, 2026, and will continue at the University of Maine at Orono on March 19, 2027:

Morning Cohorts (9-11:30 a.m.):

Cohort Facilitator(s) Description Playful Literacy Strategies for Early Learning, Preschool-Grade 2 Maine DOE Early Learning Team Explore literacy-rich, play-based practices that support joyful and purposeful learning in early childhood settings. Applied Learning Lab Cee Belolan, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Experience practical approaches to designing engaging, student-centered learning through active application and reflection. Numeracy Opportunities Within and Across Content Areas Michele Mailhot, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Learn how to identify and intentionally incorporate numeracy opportunities across disciplines using Maine’s Numeracy Playbook resources. Inquiry, Advocacy, Authentic Learning: Leading Students from Apathy to Activism Geoff Wingard, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Support student voice, inquiry, and civic engagement through meaningful and authentic learning experiences.

Afternoon Cohorts (12:30-3 p.m.):

Cohort Facilitator(s) Description The Importance of Numeracy Foundations, Preschool-Grade 2 Maine DOE Early Learning Team Explore foundational numeracy development, learning trajectories, and play-based strategies that support mathematical thinking in young learners. From Data to Art: Visualizing, Performing, and Creating with Information Cee Belolan, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Learn creative ways to help students communicate information through the visual and performing arts. Diving into Indigenous Literature with Book Kits Brianne Lolar, Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies Specialist Explore Indigenous literature resources and instructional strategies that deepen engagement and understanding. Beyond the Classroom: Community Partnerships that Enrich Student Learning Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships Explore strategies to build community partnerships that enhance student learning and foster authentic connections.

The following cohorts begin at the University of Maine at Orono on October 9, 2026, and continue at the University of Southern Maine on March 19, 2027:

Morning Cohorts (9-11:30 a.m.):

Cohort Facilitator(s) Description Digging Deep into Literacy Erik Wade, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Explore how outdoor and authentic learning experiences can strengthen literacy development and interdisciplinary connections. From Standards to Solutions: Engaging Students in Climate Action Through Maine’s Learning Results Glenn Cummings, Maine DOE Director of Green Schools, and Teddy Lyman, Maine DOE Climate Education Specialist Connect climate education, civic engagement, and standards-based learning through authentic student action. Wonder Is a Literacy Practice Heather Martin, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, and Kathy Bertini, Coordinator of the Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Discover literacy strategies that foster curiosity, inquiry, discussion, and meaningful student engagement. Less Noise, More Learning: Reframing Technology Use in Schools Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team Examine thoughtful approaches to technology use that support student learning, engagement, and well-being.

Afternoon Cohorts (12:30-3 p.m.):

Cohort Facilitator(s) Description Digging Deep into Numeracy Erik Wade, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Experience hands-on approaches to numeracy through outdoor learning, observation, measurement, and authentic problem-solving. Trail Guides: Helping Create a Cultural Shift to Place-Based Learning Sharon Gallant, Maine DOE RREV coach; Elaine Bartley, Maine DOE Innovative Research and Design Director; and Teddy Lyman, Maine DOE Climate Education Specialist Explore strategies for integrating place-based and outdoor learning into everyday instructional practice. Got Skills? Literacy in Every Direction Heather Martin, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, and Kathy Bertini, Coordinator of the Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Explore practical literacy strategies that can be applied across content areas and learning environments. Cultivating Brilliance: Maximizing Multilingual Assets and Accelerating Literacy Outcomes in an Integrated MTSS Framework Jane Armstrong, ESOL State Specialist, and Bryan Lescord, MTSS State Specialist Learn asset-based approaches that support multilingual learners within an integrated MTSS framework.