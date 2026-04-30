Tropical and Heavy Rain Update June 17, 2026 - 4:30 AM CDT

Here is an update for the latest tropical and heavy rain threat this week Key Messages: A lull in rain is currently forecast during the day, before the risk of heavy rainfall significantly increases late tonight.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is forecast to make landfall tonight near the TX/LA border. It may briefly become a tropical storm this afternoon right before landfall.

Tropical Storm conditions will be possible along the coast and offshore from Sabine Pass to Morgan City.

Additional rounds of storms will produce areas of potentially significant flash flooding, especially where heavy rain/intense rainfall rates repeatedly moves over the same locations.

A few strong/severe storms will be capable of damaging winds up to 60 mph and a few brief tornadoes.

Minor coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions will become increasing concerns Wednesday and Thursday with 2 to 4 feet of inundation above normally dry ground in SW LA, 1-3 ft in SE LA.

Monitoring for likely rises in several rivers from the heavy rain this week - visit https://water.noaa.gov/ for the latest forecast. Click here for briefing slides.

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