Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,658 in the last 365 days.

Tropical and Heavy Rain Update June 17, 2026 - 4:30 AM CDT

Here is an update for the latest tropical and heavy rain threat this week

 

Key Messages:

  • A lull in rain is currently forecast during the day, before the risk of heavy rainfall significantly increases late tonight.
  • Potential Tropical Cyclone One is forecast to make landfall tonight near the TX/LA border. It may briefly become a tropical storm this afternoon right before landfall.
  • Tropical Storm conditions will be possible along the coast and offshore from Sabine Pass to Morgan City.
  • Additional rounds of storms will produce areas of potentially significant flash flooding, especially where heavy rain/intense rainfall rates repeatedly moves over the same locations.
  • A few strong/severe storms will be capable of damaging winds up to 60 mph and a few brief tornadoes.
  • Minor coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions will become increasing concerns Wednesday and Thursday with 2 to 4 feet of inundation above normally dry ground in SW LA, 1-3 ft in SE LA.
  • Monitoring for likely rises in several rivers from the heavy rain this week - visit https://water.noaa.gov/ for the latest forecast.

Click here for briefing slides. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tropical and Heavy Rain Update June 17, 2026 - 4:30 AM CDT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.