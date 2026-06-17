Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,661 in the last 365 days.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for coastal Louisiana in anticipation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 1

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for coastal Louisiana in anticipation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 1. NWS Lake Charles will host a live social media briefing at 5 PM this evening to discuss the latest on this disturbance and its expected impacts across the region. See you at 5.

Click here to view the full Facebook post. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for coastal Louisiana in anticipation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.