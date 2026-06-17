A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for coastal Louisiana in anticipation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 1. NWS Lake Charles will host a live social media briefing at 5 PM this evening to discuss the latest on this disturbance and its expected impacts across the region. See you at 5. Click here to view the full Facebook post.

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