Command Strategies, LLC Appoints Phil Callihan as Director of the Government Support Division

ROSSLYN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Command Strategies is proud to announce the appointment of Phil Callihan as Director of the Government Support Division. This newly established leadership role reflects the firm’s continued expansion in programmatic support, digital modernization, and defense-focused systems integration.Mr. Callihan joins Command Strategies following more than three decades at the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), where he held senior leadership positions supporting advanced technology development, digital enterprise initiatives, and Department of Defense collaboration efforts. Throughout his career, he has led and supported programs involving artificial intelligence, digital engineering, autonomous systems, advanced mobility, predictive analytics, sustainment modernization, and Navy cold spray maintenance activities across defense and commercial sectors.Most recently, Mr. Callihan served as Product Manager at NCMS, where he supported strategic development efforts focused on digital infrastructure, digital twin technologies, predictive data analytics, and artificial intelligence integration. He also supported collaborative initiatives involving the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Strategic Capabilities Office, and leading commercial technology organizations.“We are excited to welcome Phil to the Command Strategies team,” said Tobias Rodill, Managing Partner. “His background in digital enterprise, advanced defense technologies, and strategic program development brings an important new set of capabilities to the firm. Phil’s leadership and technical expertise will strengthen our ability to support clients navigating increasingly complex defense and government technology environments.”Mr. Callihan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Michigan and completed Executive Education in Strategic Marketing Management at the University of Chicago. He also serves as a volunteer with the Marine Corps Cyber Auxiliary, supporting efforts to enhance cyber readiness.About Command Strategies, LLCCommand Strategies LLC (CS) is a full-service business development firm specializing in the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community (IC). CS offers comprehensive support throughout the business development lifecycle, from market analysis and strategic planning to consortium development and contract acquisition. Their team of experienced retired military, government, and industry professionals leverages their extensive networks to help clients identify and secure government funding and programs. With a nationwide presence and personnel strategically located near key decision-makers, CS maintains a proactive and informed understanding of current and future federal market needs.

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