Landmark Cole Smith Estate in Dallas’ Prestigious Highland Park Neighborhood to Sell at Auction via Concierge Auctions

Final residential commission by celebrated Classicist to auction in cooperation with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

The estate represents a level of craftsmanship, scale, and architectural pedigree that is exceptionally rare, even within Highland Park.” — Ralph Randall

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A landmark estate representing the final residential commission of the late renowned architect, Classicist Cole Smith, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Listed for $29.9 million in cooperation with Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the property is situated on a rare acre-plus corner lot overlooking Hackberry Creek Park in Old Highland Park, one of the nation’s most coveted and prestigious residential enclaves. Bidding is set to open 15 July via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate live on 29 July at Sotheby’s New York as part of the New York Global Sales lineup.

“This extraordinary Highland Park estate represents the one-of-a-kind opportunity our platform was built to showcase,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “As Cole Smith’s final residential commission, the property combines architectural significance, exceptional craftsmanship, and an irreplaceable setting overlooking protected green space in Old Highland Park. Through our auction platform, buyers have the opportunity to purchase not just a home, but a piece of architectural history.”

“The estate represents a level of craftsmanship, scale, and architectural pedigree that is exceptionally rare, even within Highland Park,” said Randall. “From its acre-plus greenbelt site and soaring entertaining spaces to its remarkable wellness amenities, the estate represents a rare opportunity to acquire a true legacy property in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Texas.”

“This home has been a beacon of joy and love for our family. The design and craftsmanship were so brilliantly done by our dear friends Sherry Hayslip and the late Cole Smith,” said the seller, Joyce Lacerte. “I know the next family will find comfort and celebration in this home that has provided so many beautiful memories. With the help of Concierge Auctions this transition will be swift and easy as they elicit global exposure to find the right buyer.”

Designed by Smith of Smith-Ekblad & Associates and completed in 2012, 3711 Lexington Avenue serves as a lasting testament to the architect’s distinguished career. Constructed by Crowbar Constructors with design consultation by Sherry Hayslip Interiors, the English Traditional residence spans approximately 20,485 square feet, embodying a level of craftsmanship unique to contemporary luxury construction.

Inside, a soaring two-story Great Room with masterfully engineered acoustics serves as the architectural centerpiece, opening to a screened porch overlooking the greenbelt. Formal entertaining spaces include a grand dining room, conservatory, and multiple gathering areas, while the chef’s kitchen is appointed with commercial-grade appliances, stone surfaces, an expansive center island, and a dedicated preparation kitchen designed for seamless hosting.

The second-floor primary suite comprises a private residential retreat with a gentleman’s study, screened balcony, spa-inspired bath, couture dressing rooms, and private elevator access to the home’s wellness amenities. Complementing four additional ensuite bedrooms and a private guest apartment, the estate also features a near-Olympic indoor natatorium with heated pool, spa, cabana, and fitness facilities. Seven fireplaces, a commercial elevator serving all four floors, and parking for up to ten vehicles further distinguish a residence engineered to an extraordinary standard.

Positioned within Old Highland Park—widely regarded as one of the nation’s premier residential communities—the estate enjoys immediate access to Highland Park Village, the Dallas Country Club, the Katy Trail, NorthPark Center, and the Dallas Arts District. Highland Park is known for its historic estates, tree-lined boulevards, exceptional schools, unparalleled access to luxury shopping, dining and cultural amenities. The neighborhood continues to attract discerning buyers seeking a combination of architectural prestige, privacy, and connectivity in the heart of Dallas.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Stephen Reed and Shoot2Sell.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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