The Next Cold War: Quantum AI, China's Moon Strategy, and the Battle for Global Power

On the Record with Christian Briggs Examines the Invisible Technological and Resource Asymmetries Shaping Geopolitics

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new episode of On the Record with ChristianBriggs provides a comprehensive analysis of the unfolding geopolitical competition between the United States and China, mapping out the hidden technological, resource, and infrastructural battlefields that will define global power in the twenty-first century.The episode moves past traditional twentieth-century military frameworks to evaluate a modern "Cold War" being fought inside semiconductor fabrication plants, quantum laboratories, artificial intelligence systems, and critical mineral supply chains. Briggs details how the convergence of advanced computing and physical resource security has effectively created a race for globalecosystem dominance.The Convergence of Quantum Computing and Artificial IntelligenceThe episode highlights how governments are treating technological development as a core matter of national security rather than mere economic growth. Briggs emphasizes that quantum computing is a transformative shift in computational architecture that threatens modern digitalencryption standards via the strategic reality of "harvest now, decrypt later" operations by global intelligence agencies.Key insights from the episode include: The Quantum AI Feedback Loop: The convergence of quantum computing and artificial intelligence represents a singular strategic domain. AI systems optimize quantum hardware and error correction, while advanced quantum systems provide the massive computational acceleration required for next-generation AI models. China’s Accelerating Capabilities: Data reveals that China currently accounts for roughly 70% to 75% of global AI patent filings and approximately 60% of global quantum patents. Notable real-world implementations include China’s Tianyan quantum cloud platform and fault-tolerance breakthroughs achieved via the Zuchongzhi superconducting quantum processor series. The Threat to Modern Encryption: Practical quantum systems utilizing algorithms likeShor’s Algorithm threaten the underlying mathematical assumptions of RSA encryption, exposing historical and real-time military, financial, and diplomatic communications to asymmetric intelligence advantages.The New Resource War: From Silver to Lunar Helium-3The broadcast establishes that physical resources serve as the indispensable & "ammunition" for virtual and digital economies. Briggs examines structural market shifts, including unprecedented central bank gold accumulations and multi-year structural deficits in the global silver market driven by the exponential infrastructural demands of AI data centers, solar energy, and military hardware.The conversation also explores China’s dominant position across global rare earth processing supply chains and the strategic implications of its Chang'e lunar program. The script reviews the long-term competition for Helium-3—an exceptionally rare isotope on Earth embedded in the lunar regolith that is critical for the extreme cryogenic cooling environments required to scale advanced quantum processors.“The race for quantum supremacy may not ultimately be won by the country with the smartest scientists or the most patents,” said Christian Briggs, financial commentator and host. “It will be won by the country capable of integrating resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, computing, talent, and long-term strategy into a unified system. China is thinking in decades while much of the West continues thinking in election cycles.”Financial Fragmentation and the World of 2035The episode concludes with a forward-looking assessment of the global financial architecture by the middle of the next decade, focusing on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the BRICS bloc, and alternative digital settlement networks like mBridge. Briggs and geopolitical analysts warn that the primary risk to U.S. hegemony is not a sudden collapse of the dollar, but a gradual reduction in its exclusivity as developing nations seek trade flexibility throughalternative digital rails.On the Record with Christian Briggs challenges Western policymakers to match the urgency, structural coordination, and long-term planning of its competitors to preserve its position in the global technological order.Watch the full episode:On the Record with Christian BriggsOn the Record with Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsChristian Briggs is a financial commentator, economist, and hard asset specialist who has advised members of Congress and the U.S. Senate on issues involving monetary policy, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), hard assets, and global financial systems. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings decades of experience analyzing the intersection of economics, geopolitics, emerging financial technologies,and wealth preservation strategies.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording.Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication.This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

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