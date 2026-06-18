MagVenture Announces FDA Clearance of Wave Neuroscience's MeRT® System for PTSD, delivered on MagVenture® Technology

Patient receiving MagVenture TMS therapy via MeRT for PTSD treatment.

Wave’s FDA clearance of MeRT® for PTSD marks an important advancement for patients whose lives have been shaped by trauma, including veterans, first responders, and many others.” — Kerry Rome, SVP Sales and Marketing, MagVenture, Inc.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MagVenture , a global leader of non-invasive TMS neuromodulation technology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance for Wave Neuroscience’s MeRT(Magnetic EEG-Guided Resonance Therapy) for the adjunct treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in adult patients. The FDA-cleared MeRT system utilizes MagVenture TMS systems as part of the cleared system configuration.This milestone for Wave Neuroscience represents a significant advancement for the field of neuromodulation and expands the clinical applications of TMS beyond depression into one of the largest areas of unmet need in mental health.With an estimated 13 million Americans living with PTSD—and more than half not responding adequately to medication—clinicians have the opportunity to reach a substantially broader patient population. The addition of MeRT for the treatment of PTSD has the potential to expand the addressable market from approximately 3 million treatment-resistant depression patients to more than 16 million individuals across both conditions.MagVenture systems have long been at the forefront of TMS innovation, and Wave’s FDA clearance of MeRT for PTSD underscores MagVenture’s role in supporting innovative neuromodulation solutions through specified TMS technology.“Wave’s FDA clearance of MeRT for PTSD marks an important advancement for patients whose lives have been shaped by trauma, including veterans, first responders, and many others. We are proud that specified MagVenture systems are part of the cleared MeRT configuration and that we can support clinicians in implementing this FDA-cleared treatment pathway,” said Kerry Rome, SVP Sales and Marketing, MagVenture, Inc.The newly cleared approach leverages MeRT, Wave Neuroscience’s proprietary platform that uses EEG-derived biomarkers to personalize TMS treatment protocols. By integrating this advanced software with MagVenture’s MagProsystems, clinicians can deliver individualized neuromodulation therapies.MagVenture and Wave Neuroscience have collaborated closely for over a decade, with MagVenture hardware being used in Wave’s research activities and as a platform for the development of the MeRT System. Wave’s FDA Phase II PTSD trial was conducted using MagVenture systems, and approximately 90% of Wave’s current licenses utilize MagVenture hardware.“FDA clearance of MeRT for PTSD marks a major advance for precision, biomarker-guided delivery of TMS,” said Fred Walke, CEO of Wave Neuroscience. “By using EEG-derived biomarkers to guide treatment, MeRT supports a more individualized approach to neuromodulation for patients suffering from PTSD.”For clinicians, the MeRT System introduces a new opportunity to expand their practices and offer differentiated care. For patients, it represents access to a novel, non-invasive treatment option for PTSD that incorporates individualized treatment parameters derived from objective physiological measurements.MagVenture remains committed to supporting providers as they adopt the FDA-cleared MeRT System, offering training, clinical resources, and ongoing innovation to support successful implementation and patient care.For more information, please visit www.magventure.com or contact your MagVenture representative.About Wave NeuroscienceWave Neuroscience is advancing brainwave-guided, precision neuromodulation focused on transforming mental healthcare. Its flagship software, Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT), uses EEG-derived biomarkers to generate personalized stimulation parameters for non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). MeRT has been cleared by the FDA for the adjunct treatment of PTSD in adult patients. Wave continues to support ongoing research exploring the role of biomarker-guided neuromodulation across additional neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions, including depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, and autism.MeRT is a registered trademark of Wave Neuroscience, Inc.About MagVentureMagVenture develops and manufactures non-invasive magnetic stimulation systems used globally in psychiatry, neurology, neurophysiology, and research. Danish family-owned and headquartered in Denmark, MagVenture has offices in the USA, Germany, the UK, Brazil, the Netherlands, and China, and distribution partners in more than 60 countries. With 35 years of experience, the company is dedicated to pioneering safe, effective, and innovative therapies that support clinicians and expand access to care for patients worldwide.

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