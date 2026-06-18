Forensic Pathologist Dr. Mary Jumbelic’s True Crime Memoir ‘Speak Her Name’ to Light Up Times Square on June 20

AS SEEN IN NYC's Times Square Speak Her Name: Stories from a Life in True Crime by Mary Jumbelic, M.D. Author Mary Jumbelic, M.D. NYC Big Book Award winner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The silent pleas of victims of violent crime are getting a massive, towering voice in the heart of the world’s most famous intersection.On June 20th, 2026, Dr. Mary Jumbelic’s critically acclaimed memoir, "Speak Her Name: Stories from a Life in True Crime," will be showcased on a multi-story digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square.Curated by Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews, this high-profile visual feature coincides with the magazine’s special issue for the American Library Association (ALA). It marks a monumental milestone for Dr. Jumbelic, whose transition from a trailblazing career in forensic pathology to an award-winning author has captivated readers nationwide.As the first female Chief Medical Examiner of Onondaga County, New York, Dr. Jumbelic spent a 25-year career performing thousands of autopsies and testifying as an expert witness on high-profile programs like Dateline, 48 Hours, and the Discovery Channel.In "Speak Her Name" (published by Final Words Publishing), she shifts the lens to the most profound and harrowing aspect of her life’s work: giving a voice to female victims of violent crime who can no longer speak for themselves. The memoir beautifully, and sometimes shockingly, interweaves her groundbreaking scientific acumen, the emotional toll of confronting brutal domestic violence, and the ultimate juxtaposition of experiencing motherhood while constantly working between the worlds of the living and the dead.Central to the narrative is Dr. Jumbelic’s personal and professional re-examination of a suspicious death initially ruled accidental, uncovering forensic evidence of homicide despite community disbelief and resistance."To have these women's stories and this message of justice recognized on such a grand stage in New York City is incredibly validating," says Dr. Jumbelic. "My hope is that this book continues to shine a light into dark corners, honors the humanity of each victim, and inspires communities to break the cycle of social denial surrounding gender-based violence.""Speak Her Name" Book SummaryWhen a family friend died unexpectedly, Dr. Mary Jumbelic was pulled into the investigation—and uncovered the true cause of death. This woman was one of hundreds unable to move, unable to speak, laying on autopsy tables due to violent crimes. Mary uses her unique voice to speak for these victims and seek justice.Throughout her career as a forensic pathologist and medical examiner, Mary saw female bodies that had been sexually violated, battered, stabbed, and shot. Their corpses were dismembered. Some were buried in shallow graves, while others meticulously hidden. A majority of these deaths had been caused by someone the women knew—just like her friend. As a woman in a man’s world, Mary spent her life honing her skills.Through this work, she came to terms with events in her own life; experiencing motherhood in juxtaposition with her job provided constant reminders of her two lives: one with the living, and one with the dead. Personal and professional experiences are interwoven in this tapestry of memoir.Real Women. True stories. We bear witness and use the truth to effect change. Together, we speak her name.The Times Square billboard feature cements Dr. Jumbelic's growing legacy. Her debut book, "Here, Where Death Delights" (2023), also received international critical acclaim, and "Speak Her Name" has quickly followed suit, being hailed by reviewers as a vital, deeply empathetic, and gripping contribution to true crime and memoir literature. "Speak Her Name" was a 2025 NYC Big Book Award winner, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-winners/9798988205265 "Speak Her Name: Stories from a Life in True Crime" is available now in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats through major online retailers.For more information on Dr. Mary Jumbelic’s work, upcoming speaking engagements, or to read her full biography, visit her official website at https://maryjumbelic.com/about About the AuthorDr. Mary Jumbelic, M.D., is an author, lecturer, and expert forensic pathologist. Recognized as a trailblazer by the National Organization for Women (NOW), she is a fierce proponent of women's rights and visibility in STEM and government. While retired from full-time government service, she continues to consult on forensic cases, write, and lecture across the country. She resides in New York with her family.About the NYC Big Book AwardThe NYC Big Book Award, https://nycbigbookaward.com/ , is an annual, internationally recognized literary competition that highlights excellence in publishing across a vast array of genres and formats. By accepting submissions from independent authors, small presses, and the industry's traditional "Big Five" publishers alike, the award serves as a democratic platform that evaluates books based on editorial quality, professional presentation, and overall audience appeal. Announced each fall, the program honors both category winners and distinguished favorites, providing a diverse, comprehensive showcase of the year's most compelling books from both emerging and established voices.About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews is a trusted international print and digital publication dedicated to insightful, comprehensive, and honest literary criticism. Cultivating a community of avid readers, authors, and industry professionals, the outlet covers a diverse array of genres, ranging from contemporary fiction and memoirs to historical non-fiction and poetry. Dedicated to elevating exceptional storytelling, Printed Word Reviews highlights both best-selling masterpieces and hidden indie gems, serving as a vital bridge between brilliant authors and passionate readers. The magazine is published monthly and registered with the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress (ISSN 3067-011X). For the latest news, please visit https://www.printedwordreviews.com/articles A $50 Million Private Firewall: Inside Philanthropy’s Historic Gamble to Save American Literature Independent Publishing and Industry Insiders Convene at BookCAMP 2026 for Multi-Day Publishing Conference

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