MexHome Features Vallarta Adventures on Its Expanding Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta Platform

MexHome adds Vallarta Adventures to its curated lineup of destination experiences for travelers visiting Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

Our platform is always striving to create more value for its visitors. Vallarta Adventures is the gold standard for tours here, and we're proud to feature them.” — Aaron Fisher

SAYULITA, NAYARIT, MEXICO, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MexHome, one of Mexico's leading real estate and vacation rental platforms, has added Vallarta Adventures to its curated selection of destination experiences available to travelers visiting Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

For decades, Vallarta Adventures has set the standard for world-class tourism in the region, offering more than 30 excursions and activities — from whale watching and luxury sailing to ziplining, snorkeling, cultural tours, and outdoor adventures. Their reputation for exceptional service, safety, and sustainable tourism makes them one of the most recognized names in Mexican tourism.

In 2026, MexHome expanded its platform to include vacation rentals, giving visitors a single destination to find properties and discover the region. The addition of Vallarta Adventures to the platform allows MexHome users to browse and book award-winning tours and experiences alongside their travel and real estate searches.

"Our platform is always striving to create more value for its visitors," said Aaron Fisher, CEO and Broker of MexHome. "When you visit a destination like Puerto Vallarta or Riviera Nayarit, we want you to experience everything this incredible region has to offer. Vallarta Adventures is the gold standard for tours and experiences here, and we're pleased to feature them for our audience."

Visitors can now explore and book Vallarta Adventures tours directly through the MexHome platform, creating a more complete experience from discovering a destination to fully enjoying it.

For more information, visit www.mexhome.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.