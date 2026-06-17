Summer Social Featuring Sliders and Wine Coming to Peirano Estate Winery June 20th

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peirano Estate Winery invites guests to enjoy an afternoon of great food, award-winning wines and relaxed vineyard hospitality at its upcoming Sliders & Sip Social on Saturday, June 20th.

Set among the winery's scenic vineyards, the complimentary event will feature a menu of slow-smoked pulled pork sliders, homestyle baked beans and classic creamy coleslaw. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy these comfort-food favorites alongside a selection of Peirano's award-winning wines.

The event will also showcase Peirano's June Monthly Special, the acclaimed 2022 "The Immortal Zin." Produced from some of Lodi's oldest Zinfandel vines, this bold and beautifully crafted wine offers rich flavors and a smooth finish that pairs exceptionally well with barbecue and smoked meats.

The Sliders & Sip Social is designed to bring together wine enthusiasts, friends and visitors for an enjoyable afternoon celebrating good food, exceptional wine and the welcoming atmosphere of Lodi wine country.

Event highlights include:

• Complimentary food and wine event

• Featured wine special: 2022 "The Immortal Zin"

• Award-winning wines available for tasting and purchase

• 50% off mix-and-match case discounts

• Scenic vineyard setting

With the event quickly approaching, guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance by contacting the winery at 209-503-3079 or www.peirano.com.

Event Details

What: Sliders & Sip Social

When: Saturday, June 20 11am-4pm

Where: Peirano Estate Winery, Lodi, California

Cost: Complimentary

Reservations: Required

Guests are invited to gather with friends, enjoy vineyard views and experience an afternoon of food, wine and hospitality at one of Lodi's historic family-owned wineries.

About Peirano Estate Winery:

Founded in the late 1800’s, Peirano Estate Winery is a family-owned and operated winery located in the heart of California's Lodi wine region. For four generations, the Peirano family has cultivated exceptional vineyards and crafted wines that honor their Italian heritage while embracing the unique character of Lodi. Today, Peirano Estate Winery is recognized for producing award-winning wines that deliver quality, authenticity, and value in every bottle.





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