Beyond the $50 Fine: What Paul Miller's Law Means for Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Crash Victims

Woman on her phone while driving. GLS Injury Law Logo GLS Injury Law Team

While much attention has focused on the new rules and penalties, the greater impact may come after a crash, when evidence of distraction can help prove fault.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pennsylvania drivers are hearing a lot about the fines associated with Paul Miller's Law, the state's new hands-free driving law now under full enforcement. But the biggest impact may not be the $50 citation—it may be what happens after a crash."Most of the media coverage has focused on the traffic violation itself," said TJ Sabatino, a partner of GLS Injury Law. "What many drivers don't realize is that this law could significantly strengthen the case of someone injured by a distracted driver."According to PennDOT, more than 11,000 crashes in Pennsylvania involved distracted drivers in 2023 –surpassing the number of alcohol-related crashes reported that year.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝘄Paul Miller's Law prohibits drivers from holding or supporting a cellphone or other interactive mobile device while operating a vehicle, including while stopped at red lights or in traffic. The law entered full enforcement on June 5, 2026.The legislation is named in memory of 21-year-old Paul Miller, who was killed in 2010 when a distracted tractor-trailer driver reached for his cellphone and crossed multiple lanes of traffic before striking Miller's vehicle. Following his death, Miller's mother, Eileen, spent more than a decade advocating for stronger distracted driving laws in Pennsylvania, working with lawmakers, safety organizations, and crash victims' families to increase awareness of the dangers posed by cellphone use behind the wheel.Signed into law in 2024, Paul Miller's Law allows drivers to continue using hands-free technology, including Bluetooth, voice commands, and integrated vehicle systems, while prohibiting the use of handheld devices while driving.𝗕𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀: 𝗖𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀For personal injury attorneys , the law creates new opportunities to help establish negligence following a collision, and the implications extend far beyond traffic enforcement."From a civil litigation standpoint, this law may make it easier for injured victims to prove negligence when distracted driving contributes to a crash," Sabatino said. "In many cases, it may strengthen a victim's ability to recover full compensation by providing clearer evidence of fault and accountability."𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝘀The law may prove particularly significant in catastrophic injury and fatal crash cases."When someone is seriously injured or killed, investigators now have another clear safety statute to examine," Sabatino explained. "If evidence shows a driver was violating Paul Miller's Law at the time of the crash, that violation can become a critical part of both the criminal investigation and the civil case that follows."In fatal crashes , the law also includes enhanced criminal penalties. Drivers convicted of homicide by vehicle in connection with a distracted driving violation may face additional prison time beyond the underlying sentence."This law sends a clear message that distracted driving is no longer viewed as a minor offense," Sabatino said. "For drivers, it means greater responsibility. For crash victims, it may provide stronger evidence when seeking accountability."𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗵Many accident victims are unaware that cellphone activity can often be investigated following serious crashes."In significant injury cases, attorneys can look to obtain cellphone records and other digital evidence that may help establish what happened in the moments leading up to a collision," Sabatino explained. "The sooner that evidence is preserved, the better."𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱GLS Injury Law also believes the law may help change driver behavior over time. "We've spent decades helping people whose lives changed because another driver wasn't paying attention," Sabatino said. "Hopefully, in the future, this law will prevent many of these tragedies from taking place."The firm encourages motorists to remember several key points:- A driver can now be cited for holding a phone while stopped in traffic or at a red light.- Hands-free technology remains legal.- Evidence of cellphone use can play a significant role in a personal injury case.- Anyone involved in a crash involving suspected distracted driving should document observations and seek legal guidance as quickly as possible.GLS Injury Law serves clients throughout Lancaster, York, Chester, and surrounding Pennsylvania counties, concentrating exclusively on personal injury and workers' compensation matters.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗚𝗟𝗦 𝗜𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗟𝗮𝘄GLS Injury Law is a Pennsylvania personal injury and workers' compensation law firm with offices in Lancaster, York, and West Chester. The firm has recovered more than $120 million for injured clients and has been recognized by Lancaster County Magazine readers as Lancaster County's Best Law Firm for 13 consecutive years.

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