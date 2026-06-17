368th TRS bids farewell to McKinley, welcomes Casebolt during ceremony

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES 06.17.2026

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. —The U.S. Air Force 368th Training Squadron held a change-of-command ceremony June 16, 2026, in the Engineer Regimental Room at Fort Leonard Wood, where Lt. Col. Kevin McKinley relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jared Casebolt.

Travelling from Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, to officiate the ceremony was Air Force Col. Andrew Adams, who commands the 782nd Training Group — the unit that oversees the 368th TRS.

The[368th Training Squadron](https://home.army.mil/wood/units-tenants/usaf/AF), based at Fort Leonard Wood, is known as the Air Force’s Vikings squadron, often depicted with an emblem of a Viking warrior wielding an ax overhead. The detachment provides the Air Force’s initial skills and advanced level training in the areas of ground transportation, engineering, emergency management, and pavements and construction equipment.

“Fort Leonard Wood has been a vital host to our Air Force mission. Here we sharpen the ax and build Vikings for America,” Adams said. “It is our go-to phrase and (McKinley) has taken that Viking mantra and embodied it over the past two years. He sharpened the ax by always pushing the organization to be better, faster and stronger.”

Adams said McKinley’s dedication to the mission went far beyond the 368th TRS.

“His excitement and passion for this unit have been at the forefront of every conversation I have had with him,” said Adams, who added that McKinley often talks about how important joint partnerships are and how proud he was to be part of Fort Leonard Wood.

“It is so important and effective to strengthening training,” Adams said.

During his farewell remarks, McKinley said his time at Fort Leonard Wood was “outstanding” and described it as the “pinnacle” of his career.

“It’s been an honor to serve alongside every one of you,” McKinley said. “To the Fort Leonard Wood community, thank you so much being a part of our story and our growth. This has been the best assignment I have ever had and best location I have ever been to because of this community.”

McKinley’s next assignment will be with the Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

Adams finished his remarks by welcoming Casebolt to Fort Leonard Wood.

“(Casebolt) comes to the Vikings from squadron command at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada,” Adams said. “His success as a seasoned squadron commander makes him a valuable asset to the men and women of the 368th.”

Casebolt said he is “honored” to be joining the team at Fort Leonard Wood, “in the important work of equipping not only airmen, but joint warriors with the skills they need to win the fight today and lead our forces in the future. Let’s go to work and sharpen that ax.”

More photos from the ceremony are available to view and download on the[Fort Leonard Wood Flickr page](https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCWMcM)