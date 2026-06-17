The weight of love: What Solomon taught us about healthy habits Your browser does not support the audio element.

No one set out to make Solomon gain weight.

In fact, it was just the opposite.

The extra treats came from a place of kindness.

A biscuit slipped to him after a difficult patient visit. A snack offered by a coworker passing through the hallway. A handful of treats waiting in jars tucked away in departments across Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

People loved Solomon, and feeding him became one more way to show it.

"Solomon's weight gain was truly a team effort born out of pure love," said Sonya Woodson, deputy for Quality and Safety and Solomon's primary handler.

Then one day, the people who loved him most noticed something else.

The vest that accompanied him on his daily rounds fit a little tighter. The energetic facility dog who comforted patients, families and staff was carrying more weight than was healthy.

It wasn't because of one bad day.

It was hundreds of small choices adding up over time.

The realization felt familiar.

For many people, weight gain doesn't happen overnight. It comes from the handful of candy grabbed between meetings, the fast-food dinner after a long shift, or the dessert that's easier to say yes to than no. Often, those choices are wrapped up in celebration, comfort, and connection.

The good news is that small choices work both ways.

Working with CRDAMC's Nutrition Care Division and Veterinary Clinic, Solomon's care team made simple changes. The high-calorie treats disappeared. In their place came carrots, blueberries, green beans, and cucumbers.

Staff members learned that love didn't have to come in the form of food.

"It was a learning curve for all of us," Woodson said. "We redirected our affection from food to physical bonding, showing him love through extra belly rubs and tail scratches instead."

His meals became more intentional. Lunchtime walks turned into routine. Weekend hikes and evening Frisbee sessions added movement back into his days.

"The transformation has been wonderful to witness," Woodson said. "While he has always been spirited, we noticed his working vest fits much more loosely now. His bloating has vanished, and he clearly moves with much more comfort, ease, and joy."

For Deidre Salisbury, MSA, Nutrition Care Division, Solomon’s progress reflects a challenge many patients face.

"When Solomon first came in, he was a little unsure about the process," Salisbury said. "Like many of us, he wasn't thrilled about the idea of giving up some of his favorite treats. But being healthy doesn’t mean giving up the things you enjoy. Through portion control and making smarter choices, he learned he could still enjoy treats while working toward a healthier lifestyle.”

Nutrition specialists worked with Solomon's care team to create a realistic plan that supported healthy weight loss while allowing him to continue the work he loves. The focus wasn’t on quick fixes or dramatic changes. Instead, it centered on small, sustainable habits that could last.

"There are no quick fixes," Salisbury said. "The goal isn't just weight loss. It's creating a healthier future."

That message applies will beyond Solomon.

People often become discouraged when progress doesn’t happen as quickly as they’d hoped. But meaningful change rarely happens overnight. It happens through the choices we make each day — taking a walk after dinner, choosing fruit instead of chips, or trying again after a setback.

Since beginning his program, Solomon has lost four pounds through steady, sustainable changes.

But this story isn't really about a dog on a diet.

It's about understanding that the habits that slowly move us away from our goals can also guide us back toward them.

"Every healthy choice adds up, and those small changes can lead to incredible results over time," Deidre said. "It's also okay not to go through your weight-loss journey alone. Support is available, and we're here to help through the Nutrition Clinic and resources such as the Army Wellness Center."

Today, Solomon still makes his rounds throughout the hospital, greeting patients with a wagging tail and reminding the people around him that meaningful change rarely happens all at once.

It happens in small moments.

When asked for comment, Solomon remained focused on his mission and declined to answer questions. Sources close to the facility dog say he was busy looking for cucumbers.