Sharpshooters of Fort Benning: USAMU Shines at the 2026 Bianchi Cup

Morning light swept across the Bianchi Cup range in Hallsville, Missouri, signaling the start of another high‑stakes test of accuracy and composure. The Bianchi Cup is no ordinary match. It is the crucible of action pistol shooting—where precision meets pressure, and only the most disciplined marksmen rise to the top. In 2026, as the Civilian Marksmanship Program hosted its fourth consecutive Bianchi Cup, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit arrived ready to prove once again why its Soldiers rank among the world’s best. They did not disappoint.

A Global Stage, a Legendary Champion This year’s Bianchi Cup drew more than 100 competitors from across the United States, joined by elite marksmen from Australia, Germany and New Zealand. Even among such a diverse and talented field, one name rose—again—to the top.

Doug Koenig, a legend in the sport, secured his 21st Bianchi Cup championship with a flawless 1920‑182X. With the highest possible score being 1920‑192X, Koenig finished just 10 X‑ring hits shy of absolute perfection.

At the elite level of the Bianchi Cup, overall champions historically shoot a perfect 1920. The winner is determined not by points, but by X count—the number of shots that strike the exact center of the 10‑ring. Victory often comes down to who can stack the most shots into a circle barely larger than a playing card. Koenig’s 182 Xs didn’t just win the match—they underscored why he remains one of the most dominant figures in action pistol history.

Fort Benning’s Finest: Two Division Titles for USAMU

Heinauer’s Fifth Production Optics Crown Staff Sgt. Anthony Heinauer delivered a masterclass in consistency to claim the Production Optics Division title with a 1914‑159X, earning his fifth career win in the category. Heinauer joined the Army in 2014 with a direct assignment to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit—fulfilling a dream he’d had since childhood. By the time he claimed the Production Division title in 2019, he had already established himself as one of action pistol’s most promising competitors.

This year, he added a personal touch to his performance: gold magazine holders and a brass grip, a tribute to the Army’s iconic black‑and‑gold colors. “I’ve always loved having some kind of theme when I shoot,” he said. The gold‑accented setup, he added, supports the Army “in a fun manner.”

Despite his championship pedigree, Heinauer is candid about the event that continues to test him: Barricade.

“My hardest event out of all four—my nemesis, I should say—has always been Barricade,” he said. “The dot is always moving when you’re mounting the barricade. Trying to separate from the dot moving a lot, but also maintain trigger control, is probably the hardest feat to have. I’ve been very close to shooting a perfect score, but the barricade always comes in and humbles me.”

Still, he remains committed to the chase: “I’ll keep pursuing perfection with limited equipment.”

For Heinauer, competing—and winning—as a Soldier carries a deeper meaning.

“Overall, I am really happy with what the Army has been able to provide for me. I’ve wanted to join the unit since I was 13 years old. To come here, put on a black‑and‑gold jersey, represent the Army and perform like this is a dream come true.”

Buckman’s Breakthrough in Production Division On only his second trip to the Bianchi Cup, Staff Sgt. Walker Buckman captured the Production Division title with an 1870‑117X. Competing with iron sights demands absolute fundamentals, and Buckman’s performance showcased the discipline and technical mastery the USAMU is known for.

He also offered a candid reflection on how action pistol compares to other shooting sports:

“A lot of people don’t really know what action pistol is. Other pistol shooting disciplines would be surprised. People think it’s easy because you’re shooting slow, but it’s so accuracy‑based that you can be real good at one discipline, then come over here and it can humble you quickly.”

A Fifth‑Place Finish and a Ticket to Australia Sgt. 1st Class Walter Johnson finished fifth overall, and in the Open Division, with a 1915‑180X, elevating him to third place in the CMP Action Pistol ranking system and officially qualifying him for the U.S. Action Pistol Team headed to Toowoomba, Australia, this October.

A USAMU Alumna Leads the Women’s Field Retired USAMU Service Pistol Team member Sgt. 1st Class Sally Talbott won the Overall Women’s Championship with a 1912‑153X and finished the season as the top‑ranked female in the CMP Action Pistol standings—earning her a place on the U.S. team.

Talbott, who now shoots for Accuracy X, is honored to represent Team USA at the World Championships and credits her growth in action pistol to the USAMU.

“I have been a competitive shooter since I was 15 years old, but I learned how to shoot action pistol when I was stationed with the USAMU,” she said. “All of my basics and fundamentals, I owe to them and the members of the team who led me to my first national championship title in 2022.”

Being able to continue her competitive shooting career after retiring from the Army is something she doesn’t take for granted.

“I will always be indebted to what I learned from my time as a Soldier with the USAMU.”

The Road to the World Championships The 2026 Bianchi Cup served as the final qualifying match for the inaugural CMP Action Pistol World Championship Team, using competitor scores from the 2025 and 2026 Flagler Cup, Crawfish Cup and Bianchi Cup (weighted double).

At the end of the cycle: • Sgt. 1st Class Walter Johnson (third) qualified for the men’s team. • Sgt. 1st Class Sally Talbott (first) qualified for the women’s team. • Staff Sgt. Anthony Heinauer (fifth) will serve as the alternate.

Inside the Bianchi Cup: The Four Trials of Precision Each of the Bianchi Cup’s four events consists of 48 shots, for a match total of 192 rounds—the foundation of the perfect 1920 score that champions chase.

Practical Event — The Purest Test of Accuracy The Practical Event forces shooters to confront fundamentals head‑on. Competitors engage targets from 10, 15, 25 and 50 yards, each distance paired with strict time limits. At the longer distances—15, 25 and 50 yards—many shooters choose to go prone to maximize stability and tighten their groups.

One of the most demanding strings comes at the 10‑yard line, where shooters must fire six shots using only their weak hand, unsupported, in eight seconds. “A lot of people struggle shooting with their weak hand, myself included,” Buckman said. “You have plenty of time, but everything has to be smooth, and it’s really easy to panic and jerk a shot.”

Barricade Event — Stability Under Pressure The Barricade Event’s 48 shots are fired from behind vertical barricades at 10, 15, 25 and 35 yards, forcing shooters to lean out from cover (on both the left and right sides) while maintaining perfect sight alignment.

“You have to learn how to time it,” Buckman said. “The whole thing is reverberating while you’re shooting off it. You have to slow down and time your shots if you’re going to shoot 10s and Xs, and that timing can be hard when you’re under a time limit and the pressure is on.”

Falling Plates — Six Targets, Zero Forgiveness The Falling Plates event delivers another 48‑shot test: six steel plates at 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards, each worth 10 points. A single miss is a full loss.

At the 15-, 20‑ and 25‑yard lines, many competitors again choose to go prone, using the added stability to ensure every plate falls—because even one miss can end a championship run. “The most satisfying event is Falling Plates—if you clean it,” Buckman said. “It’s probably the least satisfying if you don’t.”

Moving Target (The Mover) — Timing Meets Technique The Mover Event consists of 48 shots fired at a target that travels across a 60‑foot opening at 10 feet per second. Competitors engage the target from 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards, with six seconds to fire each time it passes. Shooters must track the target smoothly, maintain a consistent lead and break shots with impeccable timing.

“The Mover is pretty fun,” Buckman said. “You don’t really shoot anything like that anywhere else.”

Understanding the Divisions: Optics, Iron Sights and Open Guns The Bianchi Cup is divided into several equipment-based divisions, each designed to test a different balance of skill, precision and allowable modifications. While all competitors shoot the same four events, the gear they’re permitted to use shapes how they approach the match.

Open Division — The most advanced category, Open allows heavily customized pistols with optical sights, compensators, extended magazines and tuned triggers. These pistols offer maximum performance, and most overall champions—including Koenig—compete here.

— The most advanced category, Open allows heavily customized pistols with optical sights, compensators, extended magazines and tuned triggers. These pistols offer maximum performance, and most overall champions—including Koenig—compete here. Production Optics Division — Often called “Carry Optics,” this division uses factory‑configured pistols with slide‑mounted red‑dot sights. Modifications are limited, emphasizing recoil control and consistency over mechanical advantage.

— Often called “Carry Optics,” this division uses factory‑configured pistols with slide‑mounted red‑dot sights. Modifications are limited, emphasizing recoil control and consistency over mechanical advantage. Production Division — The most restrictive division, Production requires iron sights and allows only minor modifications. Competitors must rely on pure marksmanship, sight alignment and trigger control.

— The most restrictive division, Production requires iron sights and allows only minor modifications. Competitors must rely on pure marksmanship, sight alignment and trigger control. Metallic Division — Metallic bridges the gap between Production and Open. Pistols must use iron sights, but competitors may run more advanced configurations than those allowed in Production, including tuned triggers, upgraded barrels and improved ergonomics. Without optics, shooters must maintain perfect sight alignment under time pressure, making Metallic a true test of visual discipline and recoil management.

These divisions ensure that shooters of different backgrounds, equipment preferences and skill sets can compete on a level playing field—while still pushing the limits of accuracy under pressure.

Home of Champions’ Legacy on Display Founded in 1956 to raise the standard of marksmanship across the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit continues to shape the sport from its home at Fort Benning, Georgia.

At the 2026 Bianchi Cup, that legacy was unmistakable:

Two division champions. A top‑five overall finish. A World Team qualification ( + an alternate + a unit veteran qualification). And a presence that continues to elevate the sport. As the U.S. Action Pistol Team prepares for Australia, one thing is certain: USAMU’s influence will be felt on the firing line.