PetVetAI LLC and Pet Madness Inc. Launch AI Platform for 24/7 Animal Health Observation Using Cameras and Smartphones

The PetVetAI platform delivers instant, 24/7 AI-powered health and mobility scan reports directly to a user's smartphone or email.

Turn any camera into a health, digestive, and behavioral monitoring system for pets, livestock, and wildlife with enterprise data lake indexing.

The platform was inspired by the loss of a family dog to undetected seizures and was developed to help provide continuous observation of animal health and behavior between veterinary visits,” — Alexa Elliot, CEO, Pet Madness Inc./PetVetAI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PetVetAI LLC , developer of an AI-powered animal health observation platform, and Pet Madness Inc. , whose AWS-based enterprise data lake was developed with engineering support from Caylent and Inwork, today announced the commercial launch of a platform that analyzes video and images from smartphones, home cameras, smart doorbells, and connected camera systems to support animal health observation and monitoring. The platform is designed for use across companion animals, livestock, wildlife, veterinary practices, boarding facilities, pet-friendly lodging, rodeos, stock shows, and other animal-care environments. Users can upload videos or images directly to the platform, while approved connected camera systems may provide video data with user authorization. The platform analyzes submitted media and generates AI-assisted health observation reports designed to help document behavioral, mobility, digestive, and visual health indicators over time.The platform supports two methods of use. Users may upload a video or image directly to the PetVetAI system, or approved connected camera systems may provide video data with user authorization. The platform analyzes submitted media and generates AI-assisted health observation reports in near real time. Reports can be shared with veterinarians or integrated through APIs with veterinary practice management and client management systems, providing structured and searchable observational data.The platform has processed more than 161,997 scan events across 25 U.S. states and currently handles more than 10,000 video and image submissions per day.Platform CapabilitiesThe platform is designed to support continuous observation and reporting across a wide range of animal species and conditions, including:• Multi-Species Analysis — Designed for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, livestock, farm animals, and other species.• Digestive and Stool Observation — Identification of visual indicators associated with digestive health and dietary changes.• Gait, Posture, and Weight-Bearing Assessment — Observation of movement patterns and mobility-related changes.• Behavior, Feeding, and Sleep Monitoring — Detection of behavioral patterns and deviations from established routines.• Skin, Coat, Wound, and Seizure Observation — Identification of visible conditions that may warrant additional review.• Vomit Events and Respiratory Indicators — Observation of visual events and behaviors associated with respiratory or digestive concerns.• Wildlife Observation and Species Identification — Analysis and classification support for wildlife and environmental monitoring applications.Built to Support Veterinary ProfessionalsPetVetAI was developed as a veterinary support platform intended to assist with observation, documentation, and organization of animal health information. The platform generates AI-assisted health observation reports designed to provide additional context between veterinary visits. Future development plans include automated observation workflows, health timeline organization, anomaly detection capabilities, and expanded reporting tools intended to assist animal owners and veterinary professionals with ongoing monitoring efforts.Executive Commentary“The platform was inspired by the loss of a family dog to undetected seizures and was developed to help provide continuous observation of animal health and behavior between veterinary visits,” said Alexa Elliot, CEO of PetVetAI LLC and Pet Madness Inc. “The goal is to help animal owners and veterinary professionals access additional information that may support earlier identification of health-related changes.” Alexa Elliot CEOAbout PetVetAI LLCPetVetAI was developed as a veterinary support platform intended to assist with observation, documentation, and organization of animal health information. The platform generates AI-assisted health observation reports designed to provide additional context between veterinary visits. Future development plans include automated observation workflows, health timeline organization, anomaly detection capabilities, and expanded reporting tools intended to assist animal owners and veterinary professionals with ongoing monitoring efforts.About Pet Madness Inc.Pet Madness Inc. is a pet technology company focused on health analytics, data management, species-level indexing, partner integrations, and AI-enabled pet industry infrastructure. Founded on 37 years of family-owned pet industry experience, the company develops technology platforms designed to support pet owners, animal-care businesses, and veterinary professionals. Pet Madness Inc is also helping PetVetAI clients with a bonus gift of VIP access to www.allpetplaces.com pet ecosystem directory.

Pet Madness Inc. and PetVetAI are building what we believe is one of the most advanced pet technology ecosystems ever created!

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