Corey Apirian of Davinci Micro Fulfillment Named EY US Entrepreneur of the Year® 2026 New Jersey Award Winner

Corey Apirian was honored as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year - New Jersey. Regional winners advance to the national competition in November

Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

I’m incredibly proud to be honored as an EY U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year, which is really a testament to the tremendous work the Davinci team has done to build our platform and drive customer success” — Corey Apirian, CEO, Davinci Micro Fulfillment

BOUND BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corey Apirian, CEO of Davinci Micro Fulfillment, has been named an EY US Entrepreneur of The Year® 2026 New Jersey Award winner. Apirian was selected among nearly 1,000 program participants that included 592 finalists across 17 regions competing for the title.

Apirian is a 20-year veteran of the logistics and supply chain business with extensive experience in merchandising and eCommerce operations. Founded in 2020, Davinci Micro Fulfillment deploys a technology platform supporting operation of highly efficient micro-fulfillment centers. Davinci provides software tools, expertise and resources that help retailers and eCommerce companies manage, operate and optimize small urban warehouses. The Davinci solution provides these specialized facilities with inventory and order management systems, as well as pick, pack and ship fulfillment, emphasizing fast-turn same-day or next-day delivery of customer online orders.

“I’m incredibly proud to receive this honor as an EY U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year, which is really a testament to the tremendous work the Davinci team has done to build our platform and drive customer success,” said Apirian. “This is a clear validation of the thoughtful, strategic approach we have taken to reimagining the eCommerce fulfillment challenge with a high-performing, cost-efficient service and technology that delights online shippers and helps retailers reduce costs.”

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur of the Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional winners were chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

As a New Jersey award winner, Apirian will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award in May 2027.

About Entrepreneur of the Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur of the Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

EY | Building a better working world.

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow. EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. All in to shape the future with confidence.

About Davinci Micro Fulfillment – Jersey City, NJ-based Davinci Micro Fulfillment® partners with consumer brands and retailers to support their fast, forward fulfillment with an end-to-end solution that includes front-end merchandising, network optimization, and fulfillment services provided from our micro-fulfillment centers. Davinci’s end-to-end solution provides brands with the technology platform, process and resources to ensure that appropriate products will be offered for each dot-com channel, merchandised with effective content, pricing and promotion, placed into Davinci micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) at ideal U.S. locations in optimized quantities, and fulfilled to consumers through processes that minimize lead-time and cost. For more information, visit us at https://davincimicrofulfillment.com/contact-us/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.