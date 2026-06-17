Home Newsroom AG Labrador Announces Cassia County Man Sent to Prison for Distributing Child Pornography

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that Theodore Prevost, 49, was convicted of one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child for Distributing Sexually Exploitative Material. The Distribution of Sexually Exploitative Material is a felony punishable by up to thirty years in prison. Prevost was sentenced on June 8, 2026, by District Judge Blaine Cannon.

According to court records, the investigation started when the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The CyberTip originated from a popular instant messaging app. The tip reported that a user—subsequently identified as Prevost—was seeking out and distributing child sexual abuse material. A search warrant for the account revealed upwards of 90 files containing child sexual abuse material.



In an interview with law enforcement, Prevost confirmed the account in question belonged to him and that he had viewed, downloaded, and distributed child sexual abuse material. Prevost initially claimed that he sought out groups sharing child sexual abuse material so he could stop them but ultimately pled guilty to knowingly distributing such material.



“This individual sought out and distributed child sexual abuse material, admitted it to law enforcement, and then tried to claim that he was actually trying to be a hero. After pleading guilty to his actions, he will spend at least the next nine years in prison,” said Attorney General Labrador. “My office will not stop pursuing these individuals and will continue making protecting Idaho families our top priority.”



Judge Cannon sentenced Prevost to a unified sentence of thirty years, with nine years fixed and twenty-one years indeterminate. Prevost will also be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Idaho law.

The investigation was led by Lauren Lane, an investigator with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office assigned to the ICAC Unit. She was assisted by several law enforcement agencies, including Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Rupert Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Meridian Police Department. The case was prosecuted by (former) Deputy Attorney General James Haws and Deputy Attorney General Madison Gourley.