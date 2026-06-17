Missouri PSC Encourages Consumers to Prepare for Summer Heat and Manage Energy Use - pr-26-79

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- June 17, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-26-79

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. --- As Missouri enters the summer season, the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) is encouraging consumers to take proactive steps to reduce energy use, improve home efficiency, and manage utility costs during periods of high temperatures.



Air conditioning is typically the largest driver of residential electricity usage during the summer months. Making small adjustments and maintaining household systems can help improve efficiency and reduce monthly bills. While Missouri’s Hot Weather Law, in effect from June 1 through September 30, provides certain protections against utility disconnections during periods of extreme heat, consumers can also take steps to reduce energy consumption and better manage usage during peak demand periods.



The PSC recommends the following energy-saving strategies:



Keep Cool Air Inside

Consumers can reduce heat gain by closing blinds and curtains during the hottest part of the day and sealing air leaks around windows and doors. Ensuring adequate insulation can also help maintain cooler indoor temperatures and improve overall efficiency.



Support Efficient Cooling System Operation

Regular maintenance of cooling systems can improve performance and reduce energy use. Consumers are encouraged to replace or clean air conditioning filters routinely, keep vents clear of furniture or obstructions, and ensure outdoor air conditioning units are free of debris and vegetation.



Reduce Indoor Heat and Energy Use

Limiting the use of heat-producing appliances during peak afternoon hours can help keep homes cooler. Consumers can also use smaller appliances such as microwaves or toaster ovens when possible, run major appliances during cooler morning or evening hours, and turn off lights and electronics when not in use.

Consumers experiencing difficulty paying utility bills are encouraged to contact their utility company as early as possible to discuss payment arrangements and available assistance programs.



For more information on energy efficiency, utility assistance programs, or the Missouri Hot Weather Law, consumers may visit the Missouri Public Service Commission’s website at For more information on energy efficiency, utility assistance programs, or the Missouri Hot Weather Law, consumers may visit the Missouri Public Service Commission’s website at www.psc.mo.gov or call the Consumer Services hotline at 1-800-392-4211.

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