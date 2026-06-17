Now available: Controlled hunt drawing results for deer, elk, pronghorn, fall bear, turkey, and swan

Results of the deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, fall turkey, and swan controlled hunt drawings are now available. Hunters are encouraged to review their email to verify their results or log into their online account at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com. For more information about how to view your drawing results, visit Fish and Game's Controlled Hunt Results Information webpage.

Fish and Game's licensing system will be experiencing very high volume as hunters log in to check their results. To help move customers through the system as quickly as possible, a virtual line will be turned on for the first few hours that results are available.

A Note on Resident Capped Zone Elk Tags

Hunters are reminded that anyone who applied for a controlled elk hunt (except Super Hunts, Extra Hunts, or Depredation Hunts) is ineligible to buy a capped zone elk tag until five days after tags go on sale.

Sales dates for capped elk zones except the Sawtooth Zone is July 8 at 10 a.m. MDT. The Sawtooth Zone elk tags will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 10 for in-person purchases and 1 p.m. for online purchases. Sawtooth tags will be evenly divided between in-person and online sales.

Don’t Forget About Super Hunts!

Hunters still have a second chance to win a Super Hunt tag this year. The entry period for the second drawing goes through August 10, where tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn.

Super Hunt winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn, or moose — including general hunts and controlled hunts — in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

Winners of the second drawing will be notified by August 15. Hunters may enter the drawings online, at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

For more information, including frequently asked questions and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page.