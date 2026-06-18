New Real Estate Data Reveals Which Improvements to Increase Home Value Offer the Best ROI in Maricopa

Recent real estate data indicates that targeted cosmetic enhancements, such as modern flooring and fresh interior paint, deliver a significantly higher return on investment for Maricopa homeowners than costly structural remodels.

Maricopa real estate expert reveals high-ROI cosmetic improvements to increase home value and introduces a new $10,000 upfront repair program.

Major renovations aren't needed to maximize equity. Our program fronts the cash for high-ROI cosmetic updates so you can list for top dollar with zero out-of-pocket costs.” — Ron Hollingsworth

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARICOPA, AZ (June 9, 2026) Homeowners preparing to list their properties in Pinal County frequently ask which improvements to increase home value are actually worth the investment. While many sellers assume full kitchen or bathroom remodels are required to attract buyers, local real estate data shows that major structural renovations rarely provide a full return on investment.Instead of moving walls or enduring months of construction, sellers maximize their equity by focusing strictly on high return cosmetic updates. Fresh interior paint, new flooring, and modern appliances consistently yield the highest offers from retail buyers. However, the upfront cost and the hassle of coordinating contractors often prevent sellers from making these profitable updates before listing.To eliminate this barrier, local real estate agent Ron Hollingsworth has introduced a Home Repair Loan Program for the Maricopa market. This solution advances sellers up to $10,000 specifically for these high return cosmetic improvements. There are zero out of pocket costs for the homeowner, and the funds are simply repaid out of escrow at closing.Beyond the financial advance, the program entirely removes the stress of vendor coordination. Homeowners do not have to spend weeks interviewing painters or flooring installers. The necessary updates are handled professionally and quickly, ensuring the property is primed for the market and ready to attract top tier offers.By utilizing this program, Maricopa sellers can bypass the financial stress of preparation and confidently list their homes for maximum retail value. Homeowners looking to discover exactly which improvements will increase their specific property's value can contact Ron and Renee Hollingsworth for a customized consultation.For more information on the upfront repair program, visit: https://maricopaazrealestateagent.com/home-repair-loan-program/

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