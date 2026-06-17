Concierge Auctions Announces June Auctions: Over US$130M of Marquee Properties

Benessere Vineyards, 1010 Big Tree Road, Napa Valley, St. Helena, California 10950 Bellagio Road, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California Myttas Uno, Chamberí, Madrid, Spain

Top luxury markets spanning North America and Europe lead the lineup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions presents over US$130 million in marquee properties as part of its June auction lineup. The tailored selection features some of the world's finest offerings spanning North America and Europe, including the top luxury markets of Bel Air, Los Angeles and Napa Valley, California; Palm Beach, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Côte d'Azur, France; Scottsdale, Arizona; Madrid, Spain; and more. Bidding will open via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, with most properties closing live over the on 30 June live from The Connaught in Mayfair, as part of our June 2026 Global Sale in London.

Featured properties include:

Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding opens 23 June.

Listed for US$16.5M.

Starting Bids Expected between $8M-$11M.

10950 Bellagio Road—A rare Lower Bel Air estate where timeless craftsmanship meets effortless California living. Vaulted ceilings, rustic beams, heated stone floors, and a La Cornue kitchen set the tone, while a dramatic 15-foot waterfall pool and terraces designed for alfresco entertaining complete the picture—all overlooking the fairways of one of the world's most storied private clubs. Offered in cooperation with Trey Alligood of Douglas Elliman of California, Inc.. Images credited to Gavin Cater.

Los Angeles, California

Bidding opens 18 June.

Listed for US$15.995M.

Starting bids expected between US$7M–US$9M.

Perched on bedrock above the front row of the Bird Streets, 1456 Blue Jay Way is a rarified Art Deco contemporary commands sweeping panoramic views from the city to the Pacific. Disappearing floor-to-ceiling windows, an infinity-edge pool, spa, gourmet kitchen, home theater, and a secluded primary wing with a boutique-worthy closet define this singular estate moments from West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Offered in cooperation with Kurt Rappaport and Chance King of Westside Estate Agency Inc. Images credited to Marc Angeles.

Napa Valley, St. Helena, California

Bid through 24 June.

Listed for US$19M.

Current high bid US$9M.

Benessere Vineyards, 1010 Big Tree Road—Set on more than 42 acres along the floor of the Napa Valley, Benessere Vineyards offers the opportunity to own a rare vineyard estate with extensive winery entitlements and residence in the heart of beloved St. Helena. This is the debut offering of Concierge Auctions’ Global Wine & Vineyard Division, the world’s only auction platform dedicated to wineries, vineyard estates, and luxury properties in the world’s premier wine regions. Offered in cooperation with Jamie Spratling and Kevin McDonald of Sotheby’s International Realty - St. Helena Brokerage. Images credited to Ned Bonzi and Daniel Wilson.

Lake Norman, Charlotte area, North Carolina

Bidding opens 17 June.

Listed for US$9.595M.

Starting bids expected between US$4.5M–US$6M.

Built by Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes on a private Lake Norman cove, 16921 Jetton Road, this Nantucket-inspired estate spans four levels with a dream kitchen featuring Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele appliances, a 10-seat home theater, wine cellar, saltwater pool, and covered deep-water dock with boat lift. A separate guest suite above the garage completes the offering. Offered in cooperation with Charlie Zylstra and Nancy Zylstra of Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties. Images credited to SkycamDigital.com and Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties.

The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida

Bidding opens 18 June.

Listed for US$8.5M.

Starting bids expected between US$2.5M–$US4.5M.

Set within The Breakers' 140-acre oceanfront property, N25 at Breakers Row is one of just 48 residences on 500 feet of private beach. The 3,084-square-foot residence offers ocean and golf course views from covered balconies, a deeded private cabana, pool access, and the full complement of five-star Breakers resort services, from 24-hour room service to white-glove concierge (membership available separately). Offered in cooperation with Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties, Inc. Images credited to Margit Brandt.

Bradbury, Los Angeles, California

Bidding opens 17 June.

Listed for US$10.5M.

Bradbury Estates Ranch—A singular vision awaits at Bradbury Estates Ranch. The property offers visionary buyers two distinct paths: a proposed collection of 14 bespoke estate parcels perched in the

foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, or a singular trophy residential or equestrian mega-compound, within one of California’s most discreet and storied enclaves. Offered in cooperation with Scott Tamkin and Melinda Tamkin of Compass California, Inc. Images credited to Greece Sotheby's International Realty.

Chicago area, Illinois

Bidding opens 17 June.

Listed for US$6.3M.

Starting bids expected between US$1.5M-US$3.5M.

Big Rock Creek winds through 138 private acres of Big Rock Estate, anchored by an all-stone and brick estate with a collector garage that has to be seen to be believed—7,082 square feet, 16-foot ceilings, and room for 60+ vehicles. A separate guest house, 101-foot indoor range, and dedicated safe room round out a property that simply has no equal in the region. Offered in cooperation with Michael LaFido of LPT Realty. Images credited to LPT Realty.

Calabasas, California

Bidding opens 24 June.

Listed for US$5.3M.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$3M–US$4.5M

Within the ultra-private enclave of Country Ridge—2691 Country Ridge Road, one of only seven distinguished estates—this mountainside sanctuary delivers seclusion, elevated design, and dramatic canyon views. Celebrity-designed interiors, a chef's kitchen, resort-style infinity pool with spa, and serene Zen gardens define a property where architecture and landscape exist in quiet, purposeful balance.Offered in cooperation with Paige Gordon and James Ruhmel of Corcoran Icon Properties. Images credited to f8 Real Estate Media and Shawn May Photography.

Near Huntsville, Alabama

Bidding opens 16 June.

Listed for US$4.499M

Starting bids expected between US$1.5M–US$2.9M.

Set on a private slough along Wilson Lake, 721 Three Point Road commands 6.84 gated acres on the Tennessee River. Two boathouses with fueling capability, multiple covered balconies, four fireplaces, and proximity to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and world-class bass fishing distinguish one of the most private waterfront holdings in Northwest Alabama. Offered in cooperation with Amanda Howard and Amanda Power of Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty. Image credit to Amanda Power.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Bidding opens 19 June.

Listed for US$4.8M.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1.75M–US$2.75M.

Unit 6 at The Trust occupies the entire sixth floor of this landmark Modernist building on Tryon Street, with private elevator entry and two covered terraces overlooking Uptown Charlotte. The residence features a 1,162-bottle wine room, a chef's kitchen, and full home automation, steps from the best of the city. Offered in cooperation with Shane McDevitt of The McDevitt Agency. Images credited to Matthew Benham Photography.

Côte d'Azur, France

Bidding opens 16 June.

Listed for €2.99M.

Starting Bids Expected Between €1.25M–€2M.

Within one of the Côte d'Azur's most coveted gated estates, 1528 Chemin De Castellaras Domaine offers refined living across three levels, with panoramic Provençal hill views and a glimpse of the sea. Seven bedrooms/ six bathrooms, a spectacular great room, an infinity pool, cinema and games rooms, and access to the Castellaras le Vieux estate's tennis and pools complete this rare offering. Offered in cooperation with Quentin Mac Pherson of Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty. Images provided by Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

North Scottsdale, Arizona

Bidding opens 16 June.

Listed for US$2.995M.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1.75–US$2.5M.

7378 East Lower Wash Pass—a timeless Tuscan-inspired estate within Whisper Rock, North Scottsdale's most exclusive guard-gated community, where authentic craftsmanship and understated luxury define a home of rare warmth. Soaring beamed ceilings, five fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, spa-inspired primary suite, resort pool, and private casita, all behind 24-hour guarded gates and full lifestyle amenities included. Offered in cooperation with Wendy Ortiz of Real Broker LLC. Images credited to Foto Pros.

Kerrville, Texas

Bid through 17 June.

Listed for US$2.995M.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1.25M–US$1.75M.

Perched high above the Texas Hill Country, 2121 Land Mark Lane commands 12.2 private acres within the exclusive gated Horizon subdivision. Over 10,000 square feet of refined living unfolds across two levels, featuring a chef's kitchen, wine cellar with humidor, resort-style pool, and a primary suite of exceptional luxury. Offered in cooperation with Lisa McGehee and Laura Fore of Fore Premier Properties LLC. Images courtesy of Fore Premier Properties LLC.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bidding opens 17 June.

Listed for US$2.95M.

Starting bids expected between US$1M–US$1.75M.

A singular work of architecture conceived in 1902 by Horace Trumbauer, the Knight Residence stands as the finest urban residential design of the celebrated Philadelphia architect's career. This five-story Beaux-Arts landmark retains its original limestone façade and breathtaking interiors—elliptical Carrara marble staircase, Louis XV salons, and Samuel Yellin ironwork—one block from Rittenhouse Square. Offered in cooperation with Melanie Stecura and Linda Knox of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Conner Baker with Donkin Media Group.

Mount Chirripó, Costa Rica

Bidding opens 18 June.

Listed for US$2.495M.

Starting bids expected between US$700K–US$1.5M.

At the base of Mount Chirripó, Villa Chirripo overlooks the Chirripó River valley, where rivers converge below. A cascading water feature marks the entry. A 1,729-square-foot covered organic garden with fruit trees, raised beds, and irrigation supports self-sufficiency. Complete with a guest home, the setting offers privacy and strong indoor-outdoor living. Offered in cooperation with Matt Hogan of 2Costa Rica Real Estate. Images credited to Cristopher Avila.

Chamberí, Madrid, Spain

Bidding opens 14 May.

Inquire for XXX

Positioned beyond the conventions of traditional luxury real estate, Myttas Uno has been described by its creators as the world’s first brand of collectible homes, where architecture, craftsmanship, and curated art converge into a singular, unrepeatable living experience. Located in the heart of Madrid in the prestigious Chamberí district, this is the first auction held by Concierge Auctions in Spain’s capital city. Offered in cooperation with Javier Gallego of Casa Tessela Corp. LT and Gertha Traven with Spain Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Myttas.

Hanalei, North Shore Kauai, Hawaii

Bidding closed. Pending Sale.

Listed for US$7.9M.

Set along one of Kauaʻi's most breathtaking stretches of coastline, this exceptional beachfront residence, located at 5-7834 Kuhio Highway, was thoughtfully reimagined to maximize panoramic ocean views, seamless indoor-outdoor flow, and the soothing rhythm of the sea. A spacious lanai opens to a manicured lawn at the water's edge, with three renowned surf breaks and dramatic mountain and waterfall views completing an incomparable Kauaʻi backdrop. Offered in cooperation with Ben Welborn and Tiffany Spencer of Hawaii Life. Images provided by Hawaii Life.

South New Jersey

Bidding closed. Pending Sale.

Listed for US$3.25M.

Extraordinary 1736 waterfront estate on 12 secluded acres along the Cohansey River, surrounded by 6,000+ acres of preserved land. 806 Back Neck Road—This meticulously renovated 10-bedroom historic manor features rare Flemish bond brickwork, marble baths, and rich American history. Includes 5,600 SF barn, waterfront lodge, expansive river deck, and private boat access to Delaware Bay. Currently Eagle Manor venue, with limitless potential.. Offered in cooperation with Lawrence Stone of Soleil Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Shawn May Photography.

Columbia River, Southwest Washington

Bid through 18 June.

Listed for US$3.5M.

Current high bid US$1M.

Perched above the Columbia River, 545 McAdams Road offers sweeping views and privacy. Designed for living and entertaining, it balances scale with comfort. Offered in cooperation with Stephen Studley of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Steven R. Haning Photography.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.