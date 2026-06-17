HealthLink Dimensions Named a 2026 Georgia Fast 40 Honoree by ACG Atlanta

As the market demands more precision, we will continue to expand our lead in superior service, product excellence, and verified privacy and compliance.” — Amar Duggasani, CEO, HealthLink Dimensions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions has been named a 2026 Georgia Fast 40 honoree by ACG Atlanta, the Atlanta chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth. The Georgia Fast 40 recognizes the fastest-growing middle-market companies headquartered in Georgia, and the honor reflects HealthLink Dimensions’ sustained growth in data-driven healthcare marketing and provider data accuracy.HealthLink Dimensions was honored alongside the 2026 honoree class at a celebration on June 11, 2026 at Flourish Atlanta.Recognizing Sustained Middle-Market GrowthThe Georgia Fast 40 honors for-profit companies headquartered in Georgia with most recent year-end revenue between $15 million and $1 billion and three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth. Honorees represent a select group of companies driving innovation and expansion across the state.For HealthLink Dimensions, the recognition follows a period of strong organic growth, an uncommon achievement for a company now in its 26th year. Rather than plateauing after decades in business, HealthLink Dimensions accelerated by expanding its product suite, investing in AI-driven data innovation, and growing its omnichannel engagement capabilities. These investments have deepened relationships with 85 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies and strengthened partnerships with payers and health systems. More than 250 companies across the healthcare ecosystem trust HealthLink Dimensions’ data and solutions to improve campaign outcomes. Privacy and compliance have been central to that trust. HealthLink Dimensions holds TrustArc TRUSTe certification and a SOC 2 Type II attestation, and is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), reflecting its commitment to responsible data management.“The work we do is ultimately about helping healthcare innovation reach the right clinicians at the right time and through the right channel, where it can improve patient care and health outcomes,” said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. “Our growth reflects how consistently we help our clients get there, with verified data they can trust, deployment that performs against their benchmarks, and a team that operates as an extension of their own.”Building on a Year of RecognitionThe Georgia Fast 40 adds to a growing run of recognition for HealthLink Dimensions. In 2025, the company was named a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, honoring it among the fastest-growing private businesses in metro Atlanta, and was recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work. That momentum has carried into 2026, and these honors point to a company growing on the strength of both its products and its culture.What Is Next for HealthLink DimensionsHealthLink Dimensions continues to expand into new healthcare provider audience segments and recently introduced the Clinical Briefing Report, a trusted resource for clinicians and a new channel for advertisers. The company’s data is now integrated across all major healthcare Demand-Side Platforms and the leading healthcare CRM, increasing reach and activation.“Our growth is just getting started,” added Duggasani. “As the market demands more precision, we will continue to expand our lead in superior service, product excellence, and verified privacy and compliance.”HealthLink Dimensions is the leading provider of healthcare provider data and multichannel marketing solutions. Its four core product families , Profile, Enrich, Engage, and Pulse, guide how clients reach the right providers, activate campaigns across channels, and measure performance with confidence. The HealthLink Dimensions database covers 100 percent of practicing clinicians in the United States and is built from more than 500 public and private data sources. HealthLink Dimensions is the only healthcare data company to hold the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy and Data Governance Practices Certification. Trusted by hospitals, pharmaceutical brands, payers, and agencies, HealthLink Dimensions helps clients achieve better campaign outcomes through accurate data, precise targeting, and integrated performance analytics.

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