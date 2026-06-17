Lane closure near the Oriska Rest Area to begin this week on I-94

BISMARCK, N.D. — A lane closure on Interstate 94 westbound is expected to begin June 19 near the Oriska Rest Area as part of an ongoing reconstruction project.

The rest area is located two miles east of Oriska at mile marker 304. The facility remains closed and is expected to reopen this fall.

This project includes constructing a new building as well as reconstructing the parking lot to add additional room for trucks.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.