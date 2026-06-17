International not-for-profit honors Oregon’s small business ombudsman with NextGen Award

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) has recognized Oregon Small Business Ombudsman Caitlin Breitbach as one of seven recipients of its 2026 NextGen Awards.

IAIABC is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems, as well as other industry professionals working in the private sector. The association presents the NextGen Awards to recognize talented and transformative professionals under the age of 40.

“These young leaders, the 10th class of NextGen winners since we started the program, are transforming the workers’ compensation space every day,” said Heather Lore, the association’s executive director.

Breitbach and her fellow NextGen Award recipients will be celebrated at the IAIABC 112th Convention, to be held Sept. 28-30 in Spokane, Washington.

Breitbach heads the Office of the Small Business Ombudsman for Workers’ Compensation, which serves as an independent advocate for workers’ compensation questions, complaints, and disputes. The office also helps small businesses by explaining workers’ compensation insurance coverage requirements, providing advice on how to shop for insurance, and helping businesses that are in dispute with their insurance company. She has served in this role since 2024.

“I'm incredibly honored to be included in such a distinguished and talented group of workers’ compensation professionals,” Breitbach said. “I’m happy to play my part in helping Oregon small businesses so they don’t have to navigate the often-confusing workers’ compensation system alone.”