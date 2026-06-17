AS ELON MUSK BECOMES THE WORLD'S FIRST TRILLIONAIRE, NEW FEATURE FILM EXPLORES HIS EARLY YEARS AT TESLA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global fascination with Elon Musk reaches unprecedented levels, the producers of the new biopic ELON released the first official trailer for the upcoming feature film dramatizing the extraordinary early years of Tesla and the relentless founder behind it. The film is slated for a limited theatrical release this fall with broader distribution discussions underway with streaming and digital platformsProduced by entrepreneur-filmmaker Armando Gutierrez, who also stars as Musk, ELON was filmed in Miami and depicts the volatile period when Tesla’s future frequently hung in the balance. The film explores the internal pressures, near-collapse moments, and relentless pursuit of innovation that defined Musk’s early leadership.Nick Friedman, entrepreneur and co-founder of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving serves as Executive Producer and appears in the film. Friedman said the project resonated with him because of its focus on the entrepreneurial mindset. “What drew me to this story was the entrepreneurial journey,” Friedman said. “At its core, this isn’t just a film about Elon Musk. It’s about conviction, resilience, and what it takes to pursue an idea when almost everyone tells you it can’t be done.”The trailer arrives amid unprecedented global interest in Musk’s business empire and continued buzz surrounding SpaceX’s IPO.Gutierrez said the film aims to portray the human side of innovation. “Whether you admire Elon Musk, disagree with him, or simply find him fascinating, it’s impossible to deny his impact on modern history,” he said. “This film focuses on the entrepreneur before the mythology—the risk-taker who repeatedly bet everything on a vision many believed would fail.”Friedman and Gutierrez previously collaborated on BEZOS: The Beginning, continuing their shared interest in origin stories of transformative entrepreneurs.ELON features a cast of emerging talent along with appearances from entrepreneurs, creators, and social media personalities including Rob Smith, Tonio Skit and Linette Garcia, reflecting the intersection of business, technology, and modern culture. The film was shot at the 175M Gables Estates mansion owned by University of Miami booster John RuizMelissa Marino, Catalyst Communications Group melissa@catalystcg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.