Kansas City Plastic Surgeon Unveils New Website to Educate Patients

Dr. Victor Perez launches a new website for Renue Aesthetic Surgery, built for stronger visibility and a better patient experience.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victor Perez, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Kansas City , has announced the launch of a redesigned website for Renue Aesthetic Surgery developed in partnership with Rosemont Media. The updated site features a fully restructured foundation built around custom content, a responsive framework, an integrated photo gallery, a blog, and a comprehensive SEO strategy tailored to the Kansas City market.The redesigned site improves site architecture and navigation, making it easier for prospective patients to explore Dr. Perez's full range of surgical and non-surgical services, from breast augmentation and tummy tuck to rhinoplasty, injectables, and skin rejuvenation.Every page on the new site features custom-written content developed specifically for Dr. Perez's practice and patient base. Clear, educational, and approachable in tone, the content guides visitors through their options while conveying the expertise and patient-centered care that define Renue Aesthetic Surgery.A before-and-after photo gallery allows prospective patients to browse real results organized by procedure, offering a transparent look at outcomes across Dr. Perez's most sought-after services. The integrated blog provides a platform for ongoing patient education and practice updates, serving as both a patient resource and a long-term asset for search visibility.Working alongside the medical marketing specialists at Rosemont Media, Dr. Perez's new site was built with a targeted plastic surgery SEO strategy designed to strengthen his presence in the Kansas City market. From site architecture to content structure, every detail was developed with search performance and patient experience in mind. The result is a plastic surgery website design built to grow with the practice for years to come.About Victor Perez, MD, FCASDr. Victor Perez is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 30 years of experience serving patients in the Kansas City, Overland Park, and Lee's Summit areas. After completing his plastic surgery residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center and a Critical Care Burn Fellowship at Shriners Hospital for Children, he spent over two decades as Chief of Plastic Surgery at the Kansas City VA Medical Center before turning his full attention to his private practice, Renue Aesthetic Surgery. A Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Perez is committed to delivering safe, personalized care to every patient. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Renue Aesthetic Surgery and the procedures offered by Dr. Victor Perez, MD, FACS, visit www.victorperezmd.com . Serving patients throughout Kansas City, Overland Park, and Lee's Summit, the practice is committed to providing exceptional care and results that give patients the confidence to look and feel their best.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/website-design/kansas-city-plastic-surgeon-unveils-new-website-to-educate-patients/ ###Renue Aesthetic Surgery11532 West 119th StreetOverland Park, KS 66213(913) 685-1108Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.