Historic Wailuku Town Braces for a Cinematic Showcase Unlike Any Before as Inaugural Film Festival Opens This Week

See the best of our audience-choice award-winning Hawaiʻi and Watersports shorts and features at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Sunday, June 21 SURFILMUSIC Lāhainā Rising

Sold-out screenings of Jack Johnson's SURFILMUSIC and local favorite Lāhainā Rising added to Best of Fest showcase as audiences rush to secure tickets

WAILUKU, MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Historic Wailuku Town is preparing for an extraordinary week as the inaugural Wailuku Film Festival welcomes filmmakers, residents, and visitors from across Hawaiʻi and beyond.From June 17–21, Wailuku Town will become the center of Maui's film scene as audiences gather for five days of screenings, filmmaker conversations, workshops, and special events. The festival will showcase more than 100 films from 15 countries and Indigenous nations at venues throughout town, culminating in the Best of Fest Showcase at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, June 21.Ticket sales have been strong across the festival lineup, with the highly anticipated screening of SURFILMUSIC officially selling out ahead of opening night. The documentary, which follows the remarkable journey of Jack Johnson from North Shore surf filmmaker to global music icon, will screen on Wednesday, June 17, at 8:00 p.m. at ʻĪao Theater.In response to overwhelming demand, festival organizers have added an encore screening of SURFILMUSIC as part of the festival's Best of Fest Showcase at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, June 21, at 6:00 p.m. The film was also selected as the festival's Audience Choice Winner for Best Watersports Feature Film.Earlier that afternoon, audiences will have another chance to experience Lāhainā Rising, which the jury selected as a Special Jury Award winner. The film will screen at 3:00 p.m. at the MACC, followed by a conversation with the filmmakers in the Yokouchi Courtyard.“This festival would not have been possible without the extraordinary support of the County of Maui. From the Bisson administration to every Council Member, their commitment to the arts, community, and cultural storytelling has helped bring this vision to life in Wailuku.” — Brian KohneThe festival's program spans Hawaiʻi-made features, Indigenous stories, watersports films, student productions, documentaries, narratives, animation, and international selections. Organizers say the goal is not only to showcase great films but to create a gathering place where artists and audiences can connect."This week is about more than what's on the screen," said festival organizers. "It's about bringing people into Wailuku Town, supporting local businesses, celebrating creative voices, and creating a new cultural tradition for Maui."With several screenings already approaching capacity, organizers encourage attendees to purchase tickets as soon as possible.To view the full festival schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.wailukufilm.com The Wailuku Film Festival is brought to you by the Maui Film Office and the County of Maui.About the Wailuku Film FestivalThe Wailuku Film Festival is a new international film festival dedicated to showcasing exceptional storytelling from Hawaiʻi, the Pacific, Indigenous communities, and filmmakers worldwide. The festival is planned to take place annually in the heart of historic Wailuku Town on Maui.

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