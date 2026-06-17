Father’s Day Heart Health Challenge Encourages Dads to Take Five Simple Steps Toward a Longer, Healthier Life

John Muir Health Cardiologists Launch “Living Heart Smart” Father’s Day Challenge

These five challenges are simple actions that can make a meaningful difference in long-term heart health” — Dr. Jason Liu, cardiologist at John Muir Health

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father’s Day, cardiologists at John Muir Health are encouraging dads to invest in something more valuable than any gift: their heart health.

As part of the “Living Heart Smart” podcast (available on YouTube, YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Podcast), board-certified cardiologists Dr. Matt DeVane, Dr. Carolyn Lacey, and Dr. Jason Liu from John Muir Health have launched a Father’s Day Heart Health Challenge. They are offering five practical and achievable steps designed to reduce cardiovascular risk and help fathers stay healthy for the people who depend on them.

“Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for men, but many of the most important risk factors can be identified and addressed early,” said Dr. Liu. “These five challenges are simple actions that can make a meaningful difference in long-term heart health.”

The Five Father’s Day Heart Health Challenges

1. Get a Home Blood Pressure Monitor

High blood pressure (hypertension) is often called the “silent killer” because it can cause damage without symptoms. Monitoring blood pressure at home provides a more accurate picture than a single office reading and can help identify hypertension before it leads to heart attacks, strokes, or other complications.

2. Move More: Aim for 7,000 Steps Per Day

Research has shown that individuals who average at least 7,000 steps per day significantly reduce their risk of cardiovascular death. Participants are encouraged to use their smartphones, smartwatches, or fitness trackers to monitor activity and build movement into their daily routines.

3. Practice Portion Control

One of the simplest strategies for weight management is using a smaller plate. Reducing portion sizes can lower calorie intake, support gradual weight loss, and improve risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and elevated cholesterol. Choosing more vegetables, lean proteins, and minimally processed foods can further improve heart health.

4. Reduce Waist Size by One Pant Size

Rather than focusing solely on the number on the scale, the challenge encourages men to reduce their waist size by one pant size before the end of the year. Men with a waist circumference greater than 40 inches face a significantly increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Reducing abdominal fat can decrease inflammation and improve overall metabolic health.

5. Know Your Numbers

Participants are encouraged to schedule a visit with their health care provider and obtain three important screening tests:

• Lipid Panel (cholesterol levels)

• Hemoglobin A1C (blood sugar control)

• Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] (an inherited cardiovascular risk factor)

Understanding these numbers provides an opportunity to identify risk factors early and take action before serious disease develops.

A Challenge for the Whole Family

The “Living Heart Smart” cardiologists emphasize that lasting lifestyle changes are often easier when families participate together. Whether it’s taking an evening walk, preparing healthier meals, or encouraging regular health screenings, loved ones play an important role in helping dads succeed.

“These aren’t extreme goals,” said Dr. Lacey. “They’re realistic, sustainable habits that can add years of healthy life and more time with family.”

About Living Heart Smart

Living Heart Smart is an educational podcast dedicated to helping individuals understand cardiovascular health and make practical lifestyle changes that reduce heart disease risk. Through expert insights and evidence-based recommendations, the podcast empowers listeners to take control of their heart health and live longer, healthier lives. .

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About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,200 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,800 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and an Acute Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

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