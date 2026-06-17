Celebrating a Quarter Century of Innovation: Mirage Screen Systems Marks Over 25 Years as an Industry Leader

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Surrey, Canada — Mirage Screen Systems, the provider of the world’s smoothest retractable screens, marks over 25 years as a premier manufacturer and distributor of custom-fit screen solutions. Since 1997, the company has built its reputation on engineering precision, product durability, and a dealer network that spans the United States and Canada. That commitment has not wavered, and the milestone reflects it.

What separates Mirage from the rest of the market comes down to the engineering. Teflon-infused pull bar guides give every screen its signature smooth operation, a feature that has defined the brand since its earliest days. In addition to its superior build quality, each unit is cycle-tested over 250,000 times at the facility to simulate years of regular use and test overall durability. A limited lifetime warranty backs every product, giving homeowners confidence that their investment will hold up long after installation.

Over 450 professional install partners across North America carry that standard into the field. Each partner receives extensive product training before working with customers, so the quality of the installation matches the quality of the screen itself. Whether the project calls for a standard entry door, a French door, or a wide patio enclosure, the right fit is always the goal.

The product lineup has grown considerably since 1997. The 1750 Retractable Screen covers standard, French, and sliding doors. For wider openings—bi-fold doors, multi-panel systems, openings up to 14 feet wide—the 3500 Large Opening Retractable Screen steps in. The H4800 Motorized Screen handles garages, patios, and outdoor living spaces, offering UV protection and insect control for areas that would otherwise go unscreened. All three product lines share the same design principle: a screen that disappears when it is not needed.

To find a local install partner or request a quote, visit miragescreensystems.com.

About Mirage Screen Systems

Founded in 1997, Mirage Screen Systems manufactures and distributes premium retractable screen doors, large opening screens, and motorized screens across North America. The company’s products are built with high-quality materials, including Teflon-infused pull bar guides, and are cycle-tested over 250,000 times to ensure lasting performance. A network of over 450 professional install partners delivers custom-fit solutions to homeowners across the United States and Canada, backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Name: Peter Ingram

Peter Ingram Email: info@miragescreensystems.com

info@miragescreensystems.com Phone: + 1 (855) 488-7655

https://thenewsfront.com/celebrating-a-quarter-century-of-innovation-mirage-screen-systems-marks-over-25-years-as-an-industry-leader/

https://www.miragescreensystems.com/

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