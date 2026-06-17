NEWS RELEASE: Maryland Department of Agriculture Announces Sign-Up Dates for 2026 Cover Crop Grant

June 17, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 17, 2026)—The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is pleased to announce that sign-ups for the 2026 Cover Crop Grant Program will open on June 22 and run through July 17, 2026 at local soil conservation districts. This popular conservation program provides financial assistance to farmers that helps offset costs to plant fall cover crops. Cover crops help build healthy soils and protect the Chesapeake Bay from agricultural runoff. The budget for this year’s program is $22 million.

“Cover crops continue to be Maryland’s leading conservation practice because they deliver real results for our farmers, our waterways and the Chesapeake Bay,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The 2024-2025 planting season prevented an estimated 3.4 million pounds of nitrogen and 4,000 pounds of phosphorus from reaching Maryland waterways by capturing and recycling nutrients that support future crops. As we open this year’s enrollment period, we encourage farmers to continue this incredible progress by taking advantage of our conservation grants and investing in the long-term health of their land.”

Cover crops planted in the fall provide benefits for both Maryland’s farmland and the Chesapeake Bay. As they grow, cover crops help prevent erosion, capture and recycle unused nutrients for future crops, and improve overall soil health. They also increase soil organic matter, reduce weed and pest pressure, and help protect fields from extreme weather conditions, including drought and heavy rainfall. By absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing carbon in the soil, cover crops also play an important role in mitigating climate change.

MDA’s Cover Crop Program provides Maryland farmers with grants to plant a range of cold-hardy cereal grains and mixes. Fall cover crops can be planted following the harvest of corn, soybeans, sorghum (sorghum/Sudan hybrids), tobacco, vegetables, hemp, sunflowers, sod or millet. While enrolled cover crops may not be harvested, once well-established, may be grazed or chopped for on-farm livestock forage.

2026-2027 Program Highlights:

The base payment is $35/acre .

Farmers can earn up to $65/acre by taking advantage of additional incentives.

Non-poultry manure can be applied to cover crop fields in the fall for a reduced payment rate of $25 /acre.

To participate in this program, farmers must sign up to plant at least 10 acres of cover crops.

Farmers should visit their local soil conservation district between June 22 and July 17 to apply for our cover crop grants in-person. Growers who participated in last year’s program should check their mailboxes for an information packet. Additional information is also available on the MDA’s Cover Crop website.

The Cover Crop Program is administered by MDA’s Conservation Grants Program and the state’s 23 soil conservation districts. It is open to Maryland farmers who are in good standing with the Conservation Grants Program and in compliance with Maryland’s nutrient management requirements. A completed Current Nutrient Management Plan Certification form is required at sign-up. Other restrictions and conditions may apply. Funding for the 2026-2027 Cover Crop Program is provided by the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund and the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.

In addition to our Traditional Cover Crop Program, we are pleased to announce the return of our Cover Crop Plus+ grants for innovative cover crop practitioners who commit to a three-year program. This updated program supports cover cropping scenarios that fall outside of traditional program support. If you’re interested in participating, please visit Cover Crop Plus+ website to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

