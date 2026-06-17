Two Sons Fencing Outlines How Plano Homeowners Can Plan a Fence Replacement

With Plano's median home dating to 1993, the contractor shares how owners of aging fences can weigh repair against full replacement.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlike the fast-growing communities to its north, Plano is a largely built-out city, and that maturity is reshaping its fencing needs. With an estimated 290,000 residents, Plano is the ninth-largest city in Texas, and Census-based housing data puts the median construction year of its homes at 1993. Many of the fences installed with those homes are now three decades old and reaching the end of their service life. As a result, the dominant fencing question in Plano is less about a first installation than about whether to repair or replace, and homeowners choosing a fencing company in Plano are increasingly weighing that decision. Two Sons Fencing , a North DFW contractor that operates a Plano office on the Dallas Parkway corridor and lists Plano among its service areas, has outlined how local homeowners can approach an aging-fence project, from assessing condition to selecting materials the second time around.Why Plano's Fence Needs Differ From Newer SuburbsIn newer North Texas suburbs, much of the fencing work involves first installations on freshly built lots. Plano's profile is different. With most of its housing built in the 1980s and 1990s, the city's fence stock has aged into a replacement and repair cycle. Cedar fences in particular tend to show their age after 15 to 20 years in the North Texas climate, with leaning posts, warped pickets and rot near the ground among the common signs. That shifts the homeowner's task from choosing a brand-new design to deciding how much of an existing fence is worth saving.Planning an Aging-Fence Project in PlanoDecide whether to repair or replaceNot every worn fence needs full replacement. Isolated damage, a few failed pickets or a single leaning section can sometimes be repaired, while widespread post failure or rot usually points toward replacement. An on-site assessment that distinguishes cosmetic wear from structural failure helps owners avoid both premature replacement and repeated repairs. Two Sons Fencing lists fence repairs and staining among its services alongside new installation, and provides free on-site estimates.Reconsider materials the second time aroundA replacement is a chance to reassess. Homeowners who had cedar may weigh vinyl for lower maintenance, ornamental iron for visibility, or an upgraded wood design such as board-on-board. Each carries different cost and upkeep implications in the North Texas climate. The company installs wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron fencing, and publishes estimated ranges, including wood at $42 to $65 per foot, as a starting point for budgeting before an estimate.Coordinate shared fence linesIn Plano's established neighborhoods, many fences sit on shared property lines between long-time neighbors. Confirming responsibility, cost-sharing and design before work begins can prevent disputes, and some homeowner associations still specify materials, height or stain color even in older sections. A contractor that handles association approvals can ease that step; Two Sons Fencing states that it provides this support.Verify the fundamentalsLicensing, bonding and insurance, plus a clear workmanship warranty, matter as much when comparing a fencing company in Plano for a replacement as for any new build. The company reports that it is licensed, bonded and $2 million insured, and that it backs its installations with a lifetime workmanship warranty, with financing available for larger projects.About the SourceTwo Sons Fencing is a family-owned company founded by two brothers, based in Celina and serving Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen and the surrounding North DFW communities since 2019. It operates a Plano office on Dallas Parkway. The company reports a five-star rating across more than 150 customer reviews."In a built-out city like Plano, a lot of calls are about fences that have simply aged out, so our view is that the right fencing company in Plano starts by telling a homeowner honestly whether a fence can be repaired or really needs replacing," a company spokesperson said.Looking AheadAs Plano's housing stock continues to age, fence repair and replacement are expected to remain the city's primary fencing activity rather than new construction. For homeowners, a measured approach, assessing condition first, reconsidering materials, coordinating shared lines and confirming licensing and warranty, offers a practical path through a replacement decision.Editorial NoteThis release is an informational overview offered by Two Sons Fencing. Company details, service availability, pricing ranges and warranty terms reflect publicly available information at the time of preparation and should be confirmed directly with the company. Housing figures cited reflect publicly available Census-based data. Project scope, cost, timeline, permits and material suitability vary by property.About Two Sons FencingTwo Sons Fencing is a family-owned fence company based in Celina , Texas, serving Celina, Prosper, Frisco, McKinney, Plano and the North DFW suburbs since 2019. Licensed, bonded and $2 million insured, the company installs wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron fencing, automatic and custom gates, and outdoor living features, and backs its work with a lifetime workmanship warranty.

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