Miracle Surrogacy and GWK Academy Partner to Support LGBTQ+ Family Building Through Surrogacy in Mexico
Miracle Surrogacy and GWK Academy Partner to Support LGBTQ+ Family Building and Surrogacy in Mexico for Gay Men and Intended Parents
Mexico has become an increasingly popular destination for international surrogacy because programs are often significantly less expensive than comparable programs in the United States while offering comprehensive medical, legal, and fertility services.
Through this new partnership, Miracle Surrogacy becomes part of GWK Academy's exclusive network of vetted family-building partners for all donor-conceived journeys.
GWK Academy members will gain direct access to educational resources regarding surrogacy in Mexico, fertility treatment options, family-building pathways, and personalized consultations with Miracle Surrogacy's experienced team. In addition, members of the GWK Academy community who enroll in a Miracle Surrogacy program will receive an exclusive US$1,000 credit toward their journey.
Founded to support and connect gay fathers, aspiring fathers, and LGBTQ+ families, GWK Academy has become one of the most recognized educational platforms serving the LGBTQ+ family-building community. Through educational content, support programs, and advocacy initiatives, the organization educates intended parents about all their family-building options, and then helps them navigate the often-complex journey toward parenthood.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with GWK Academy," said Mario Lara, chief operating officer of Miracle Surrogacy. "For many LGBTQ+ intended parents, the path to parenthood can feel overwhelming. GWK Academy executive director Brian Rosenberg and his team have built an extraordinary organization dedicated to educating and supporting future parents, and we are honored to work alongside them.”
"Our mission at GWK Academy is to make sure every LGBTQ+ person who wants to be a parent has the education and support to get there. With the ever-rising costs and increasing timelines of U.S.-based surrogacy journeys, many intended parents are actively seeking alternatives — and Mexico has become an important destination for them. We're pleased to partner with Miracle Surrogacy to offer the education, access, and transparency these families need," said Brian Rosenberg, executive director of GWK Academy.
The partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to making family-building more accessible, transparent, and supportive for LGBTQ+ intended parents around the world.
"Many LGBTQ+ intended parents are exploring surrogacy in Mexico because of affordability, accessibility, and shorter timelines compared with many U.S. programs," Lara said. "Our partnership with GWK Academy helps ensure those families have access to accurate information before making decisions."
What This Partnership Provides:
Through the partnership, GWK Academy members will have access to:
• Information about surrogacy in Mexico
• Educational resources about IVF and egg donation
• Consultations with Miracle Surrogacy specialists
• Guidance on international family-building options
• A US$1,000 program credit for eligible Miracle Surrogacy services
Miracle Surrogacy has become a leading provider of surrogacy services for LGBTQ+ intended parents, offering full-service programs that include surrogate matching, egg donor programs, embryo creation, legal support, pregnancy management, and international exit assistance. The agency welcomes nearly 250 babies annually and has helped intended parents from more than 60 countries build their families.
For more information about surrogacy in Mexico, email Miracle Surrogacy at info@MiracleSurrogacy.com or visit MiracleSurrogacy.com
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GWK Academy?
GWK Academy is a nonprofit organization that provides free educational resources, peer support, coaching, and family-building guidance for LGBTQ+ people pursuing parenthood.
What is Miracle Surrogacy?
Miracle Surrogacy is a surrogacy agency operating in Mexico that provides surrogate matching, egg donor programs, embryo creation, legal support, pregnancy management, and international exit assistance.
Who can use this partnership?
The partnership is designed for LGBTQ+ intended parents, including gay men and couples exploring surrogacy, egg donation, and other family-building options.
What benefits do GWK Academy members receive?
Eligible GWK Academy members receive educational resources, consultations, and a US$1,000 program credit through Miracle Surrogacy.
Why do intended parents choose surrogacy in Mexico?
Many intended parents consider Mexico because surrogacy programs may cost substantially less than comparable programs in the United States while providing access to fertility clinics, egg donor programs, and legal support.
The partnership between Miracle Surrogacy and GWK Academy is designed to help LGBTQ+ intended parents, including gay men and couples, learn about surrogacy in Mexico, IVF, egg donation, fertility treatment options, and international family-building pathways.
About Miracle Surrogacy:
Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Mérida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States. The company assists in the birth of nearly 250 babies per year, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors.
About GWK Academy:
GWK Academy Family Building, Inc. ("GWK Academy") is a groundbreaking nonprofit dedicated to supporting and empowering all LGBTQ+ people on their journey to parenthood through comprehensive and inclusive educational resources, peer support, personalized coaching, and a growing network of affirming partners across the fertility and adoption ecosystems. All of GWK Academy's resources and programs are offered free of charge, ensuring that family-building education is equitable and accessible to everyone, regardless of financial means.
Contact: brian@gwkacademy.org
Visit: gwkacademy.org
Carlos Ruiz
Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC
+1 7867893080
carlos@miraclesurrogacy.com
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