Logistics Plus Founder and Chairman Jim Berlin Reappointed to G7 Business Advisory Council for Ukraine

Jim Berlin and Derek Berlin

Jim Berlin (L) pictured with Derek Berlin (R) at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2024.

Jim Berlin June 2026

Jim Berlin June 2026

Berlin has been serving on the council since its inception in June 2024.

Jim's continued service on the BAC reflects LP's long-standing commitment to Ukraine and its people”
— Derek Berlin
ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, today announced that Founder and Chairman Jim Berlin has been reappointed to the G7 Business Advisory Council for Ukraine (BAC) for a new 12-month term beginning July 1, 2026.

The BAC, established under the Ukraine Donor Platform (UDP), serves as a bridge between the international business community and Ukraine's government, advising on investment climate reforms, derisking strategies, and private sector engagement in Ukraine's reconstruction. Members of the BAC are nominated and approved by, and advise, the members of the UDP, which include the government of Ukraine and the members of the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union).

Berlin has served on the BAC since its formation by the G7 governments in 2024 and is one of three U.S. representatives on the council, which includes senior executives from companies and organizations across more than a dozen countries. Berlin will participate in the 2026 Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), taking place June 25–26 in Gdansk, Poland, including a joint BAC-UDP Steering Committee session focused on boosting private sector engagement for Ukraine's recovery.

"Jim's continued service on the BAC reflects LP's long-standing commitment to Ukraine and its people," said Logistics Plus SVP of Global Government Solutions Derek Berlin. "From our operations supporting Erie's sister city of Chornomorsk to Jim's advocacy at the highest levels of international business diplomacy, Ukraine remains close to our hearts and central to our global mission."

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
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Logistics Plus Founder and Chairman Jim Berlin Reappointed to G7 Business Advisory Council for Ukraine

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+ +1 814-240-6881
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Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

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