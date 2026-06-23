HybridChart Launches QuickScan AI: Intelligent Face Sheet Scanning Tech Comes to EVOLVE, Free for All Users

Physician-founded charge capture and rounding workflow leader launches first AI feature, eliminating manual patient data entry at point of care.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HybridChart, maker of EVOLVE, the leading mobile rounding and census management platform for physicians, today announced the launch of QuickScan AI, its first AI-powered product feature. Available immediately and at no additional cost to all HybridChart users, QuickScan AI enables providers to scan any printed hospital face sheet or registration screen in the hospital EHR with their mobile device and automatically populate a patient record in under 10 seconds.QuickScan AI directly addresses one of the most persistent pain points in physician workflows: the manual entry of patient demographics, insurance information, and admission data at facilities without an integrated ADT (Admission, Discharge, Transfer) feed. Prior to this release, physicians working at non-integrated hospitals were required to manually type each data field, a process that typically takes two to four minutes per patient and introduces a high risk of billing errors from entry mistakes. Alternatively, physicians were forced to carry face sheets back to their office for manual entry by medical billing staff.With QuickScan AI, that process is replaced by a seamless workflow built into EVOLVE's existing Census Management feature. The provider taps "QuickScan AI," points the device camera at the printed document or screen, and the AI automatically detects the document, captures the image, and extracts various data points, including demographics, insurance, and admission fields using optical character recognition. The pre-populated form is presented for a rapid review-and-approve step before the patient is added to the Census. Fields where the AI's confidence is lower are highlighted for targeted human verification, ensuring accuracy without requiring a full manual review.“We built HybridChart for rounding physicians where workflows are interrupted by lack of connectivity,” said Dr. Gregory Sanders, Founder and CEO of HybridChart. “QuickScan AI isn’t just a time-saver, it’s the first step in a larger vision to bring genuinely useful AI into the clinical environment. This is not automation masquerading as AI, but AI that solves a real problem physicians face every single day. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built, and I’m excited to give physicians and APPs time back in their day to devote to patient care.”QuickScan AI was engineered with HIPAA compliance as a non-negotiable design requirement. Captured images are never saved to the device's photo library or transmitted to external storage.The launch of QuickScan AI marks HybridChart's first official entry into artificial intelligence and signals the company's strategic direction: delivering AI capabilities that integrate naturally into the workflows physicians already rely on, rather than requiring adoption of new tools or new habits.AvailabilityQuickScan AI is available now in the EVOLVE mobile application for iOS and Android. The feature is included at no additional cost for all current and new HybridChart subscriptions. Existing users will find the feature in Census Management under the Add Patient workflow upon updating to the latest version of the EVOLVE app.About HybridChartHybridChart is a leading provider of mobile rounding software designed to streamline workflow efficiencies for medical specialists. The company’s innovative platform captures critical patient data, enabling healthcare providers to optimize revenue cycle management, improve patient care, and enhance operational efficiency. HybridChart’s solutions are trusted by hospitals and medical practices across the United States. Founded by Dr. Gregory Sanders, a practicing Cardiologist and Developer, HybridChart understands how to bridge the gap between the real-world needs of a rounding physician and the technology they need to improve their workflows.Media ContactMelissa BrownVice President of Operations, HybridChartmbrown@hybridchart.com877-977-5544

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.