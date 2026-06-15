Lt. Governor Matos Honors RI High School Leaders at 33rd Annual Lt. Governor Leadership Awards

Published on Monday, May 18, 2026
PROVIDENCE, RI — Dozens of graduating high school seniors from across Rhode Island earned recognition for their achievements from Lt. Governor Sabina Matos at the 33rd annual Lt. Governor Leadership Awards. The Leadership Awards recognize students who have demonstrated dedication to their studies and a commitment to community service, led positive change in their school or community, and inspired other students to excel and achieve.
"This year, like every year, I am so impressed by the dedication to community leadership shown by young people from every corner of our state," said Lt. Governor Matos. "This award is a sign of our state's hope and pride in the next generation of Rhode Islanders.
A ceremony was held at the State House to present the students with their awards. This year, 46 outstanding student leaders were nominated for a Lt. Governor Leadership Award by the faculty and administrators of their high school:
Barrington
Gianni DiGioia, Barrington High School
Burrillville
Alyson Yuszczak, Burrillville High School
Central Falls
Gabriella Dos Santos, Blackstone Academy Charter School
Coventry
Ryan Pina, Coventry High School
Cranston
Davian Cabral, St. Raphael Academy
Thora Corcoran, Cranston High School East
Devin Mello, Achievement First Providence High School
Christopher Jason Pelagio, La Salle Academy
Lia Alejandra Tavarez Sobalvarro, RI Nurses Institute Middle College
Cumberland
Nirupama Bhatt, Cumberland High School
David Cedor, Mount St. Charles Academy
East Greenwich
Elizabeth Hamil, St. Mary Academy - Bay View
Sophia M. Speranza, East Greenwich High School
East Providence
Emily Elizabeth Bairos, East Providence High School
Foster
Christian Appolonio, Ponaganset High School
Johnston
Emily Ava Joseph, Johnston Senior High School
Lincoln
Helen Mary Green, Lincoln Senior High School
Middletown
Chloe Tysor, Middletown High School
Narragansett
Abigail Zelenak, Narragansett High School
New Shoreham
Justin Jonathan Berry, Block Island School
North Kingstown
Kyle McManus, North Kingstown Senior High School
Alexandra Watson, Portsmouth Abbey School
North Providence
Gabriella Paulino Cabrera, North Providence High School
North Smithfield
Emerson Grace Deschene, North Smithfield High School
Pawtucket
Zy'ere Blake, William M. Davies, Jr. Career & Technical High School
Adrie Falowo, The Greene School
Liliana E. Reyes, Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing & Visual Arts
Behnema Sirleaf, Charles E. Shea High School
Jeremy A. Torres, William E. Tolman Senior High School
Portsmouth
Juno Conwell, St. George’s School
Providence
Lila Boutin, School One
Soriah Caminero, Times2 High School
William Polk Cromie, Moses Brown School
Jake Cyril Jolifier, Mount Pleasant High School
Massiel Munoz, Charette High School
Sinith Sang, Providence Career & Technical Academy
Osayro Urizar Vargas, Metropolitan Regional Career & Technical Center
Cedric Ye, Providence Country Day School
Smithfield
Parker Boyd, Bishop Hendricken High School
Kaya Gaffney, Smithfield Senior High School
Warren
Kelsey Braun, Mt. Hope High School
Warwick
Gianna C. Gioffreda, Warwick Area Career & Technical Center
Jaylene Le, Toll Gate High School
Bridget Charlotte Pouliot, Pilgrim High School
West Warwick
Jake Gregson, West Warwick Senior High School
Woonsocket
Olivia Fournier, Beacon Charter High School for the Arts
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