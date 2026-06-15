Lt. Governor Matos Honors RI High School Leaders at 33rd Annual Lt. Governor Leadership Awards

Published on Monday, May 18, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI — Dozens of graduating high school seniors from across Rhode Island earned recognition for their achievements from Lt. Governor Sabina Matos at the 33rd annual Lt. Governor Leadership Awards. The Leadership Awards recognize students who have demonstrated dedication to their studies and a commitment to community service, led positive change in their school or community, and inspired other students to excel and achieve.

"This year, like every year, I am so impressed by the dedication to community leadership shown by young people from every corner of our state," said Lt. Governor Matos. "This award is a sign of our state's hope and pride in the next generation of Rhode Islanders.

A ceremony was held at the State House to present the students with their awards. This year, 46 outstanding student leaders were nominated for a Lt. Governor Leadership Award by the faculty and administrators of their high school:

Barrington

Gianni DiGioia, Barrington High School

Burrillville

Alyson Yuszczak, Burrillville High School

Central Falls

Gabriella Dos Santos, Blackstone Academy Charter School

Coventry

Ryan Pina, Coventry High School

Cranston

Davian Cabral, St. Raphael Academy

Thora Corcoran, Cranston High School East

Devin Mello, Achievement First Providence High School

Christopher Jason Pelagio, La Salle Academy

Lia Alejandra Tavarez Sobalvarro, RI Nurses Institute Middle College

Cumberland

Nirupama Bhatt, Cumberland High School

David Cedor, Mount St. Charles Academy

East Greenwich

Elizabeth Hamil, St. Mary Academy - Bay View

Sophia M. Speranza, East Greenwich High School

East Providence

Emily Elizabeth Bairos, East Providence High School

Foster

Christian Appolonio, Ponaganset High School

Johnston

Emily Ava Joseph, Johnston Senior High School

Lincoln

Helen Mary Green, Lincoln Senior High School

Middletown

Chloe Tysor, Middletown High School

Narragansett

Abigail Zelenak, Narragansett High School

New Shoreham

Justin Jonathan Berry, Block Island School

North Kingstown

Kyle McManus, North Kingstown Senior High School

Alexandra Watson, Portsmouth Abbey School

North Providence

Gabriella Paulino Cabrera, North Providence High School

North Smithfield

Emerson Grace Deschene, North Smithfield High School

Pawtucket

Zy'ere Blake, William M. Davies, Jr. Career & Technical High School

Adrie Falowo, The Greene School

Liliana E. Reyes, Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing & Visual Arts

Behnema Sirleaf, Charles E. Shea High School

Jeremy A. Torres, William E. Tolman Senior High School

Portsmouth

Juno Conwell, St. George’s School

Providence

Lila Boutin, School One

Soriah Caminero, Times2 High School

William Polk Cromie, Moses Brown School

Jake Cyril Jolifier, Mount Pleasant High School

Massiel Munoz, Charette High School

Sinith Sang, Providence Career & Technical Academy

Osayro Urizar Vargas, Metropolitan Regional Career & Technical Center

Cedric Ye, Providence Country Day School

Smithfield

Parker Boyd, Bishop Hendricken High School

Kaya Gaffney, Smithfield Senior High School

Warren

Kelsey Braun, Mt. Hope High School

Warwick

Gianna C. Gioffreda, Warwick Area Career & Technical Center

Jaylene Le, Toll Gate High School

Bridget Charlotte Pouliot, Pilgrim High School

West Warwick

Jake Gregson, West Warwick Senior High School

Woonsocket

Olivia Fournier, Beacon Charter High School for the Arts

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